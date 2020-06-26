'Denmark is more important,’ Danish PM postpones wedding due to COVID-19

The Brussels meeting is focused on deciding on a unified policy to deal with the ongoing coronavirus crisis and its financial impact on Europe.



Tengberg is a film director and cinematographer with a great deal of film and television work under his belt, including the 1997 film Let’s Get Lost.The wedding had been postponed twice before, once due to COVID-19 and the halting of all public events in Denmark and once due to it clashing with the June 2019 elections Frederiksen won.