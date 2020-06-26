The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
IFCJ Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Cybertech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post World News

'Denmark is more important,’ Danish PM postpones wedding due to COVID-19

This is the third time Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen postponed her wedding.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
JUNE 26, 2020 21:10
Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen is seen after an open consultation following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Conpenhagen (photo credit: REUTERS)
Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen is seen after an open consultation following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Conpenhagen
(photo credit: REUTERS)
Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen posted on Facebook that she needs to postpone her plans to marry her partner Bo Tengberg to be able to participate in the planned July 17 EU Council meeting in Brussels.  
 
“Damn, but I have to do my job and protect Denmark's interests,” wrote the youngest PM in her nation’s history. 
 
The Brussels meeting is focused on deciding on a unified policy to deal with the ongoing coronavirus crisis and its financial impact on Europe.  
 
Tengberg is a film director and cinematographer with a great deal of film and television work under his belt, including the 1997 film Let’s Get Lost.
The wedding had been postponed twice before, once due to COVID-19 and the halting of all public events in Denmark and once due to it clashing with the June 2019 elections Frederiksen won. 
 
  


Tags europe denmark Coronavirus Live Updates
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Coronavirus sparked a new wave of antisemitism By JPOST EDITORIAL
Ehud Olmert Ehud Olmert to 'Post': There is a heavy price for annexation By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum The link between George Orwell, George Floyd and the Jews – opinion By RUTHIE BLUM
For 'settlers,' annexation feels like making aliyah again – opinion By DAVID BRINN
My Word: Culture, corona and the Banai clan By LIAT COLLINS

Most Read

1 COVID-19 is weakening, could die out without vaccine, specialist claims
An illustration, created at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), depicts the 2019 Novel Coronavirus
2 People with blood type O more protected against COVID-19 - studies
Blood Test
3 Was the US secretive 'ninja' missile used again in Syria Saturday?
A motorbike burns after an airstrike in this screen grab taken from a social media video said to be taken in Idlib, Syria on July 16, 2019
4 Hadassah doctors crack the cause of fatal corona blood clots
Red blood cells (illustrative)
5 Hundreds of millions of COVID-19 vaccine doses available for 2021 - WHO
Small bottles labeled with a "Vaccine COVID-19" sticker and a medical syringe are seen in this illustration
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by