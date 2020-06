'Denmark is more important,’ Danish PM postpones wedding due to COVID-19

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen posted on Facebook that she needs to postpone her plans to marry her partner Bo Tengberg to be able to participate in the planned July 17 EU Council meeting in Brussels.



“Damn, but I have to do my job and protect Denmark's interests ,” wrote the youngest PM in her nation’s history.

The Brussels meeting is focused on deciding on a unified policy to deal with the ongoing coronavirus crisis and its financial impact on Europe.