'Denmark is more important,’ Danish PM postpones wedding due to COVID-19

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen posted on Facebook that she needs to postpone her plans to marry her partner Bo Tengberg to be able to participate in the planned July 17 EU Council meeting in Brussels.
“Damn, but I have to do my job and protect Denmark's interests,” wrote the youngest PM in her nation’s history.
The Brussels meeting is focused on deciding on a unified policy to deal with the ongoing coronavirus crisis and its financial impact on Europe.
Tengberg is a film director and cinematographer with a great deal of film and television work under his belt, including the 1997 film Let’s Get Lost.The wedding had been postponed twice before, once due to COVID-19 and the halting of all public events in Denmark and once due to it clashing with the June 2019 elections Frederiksen won.