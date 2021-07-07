Donald Trump to sue Facebook, Twitter and Google

Former US President Donald Trump is expected to announce a class-action lawsuit against Facebook, Twitter, and Google on Wednesday, according to the AP. According to a source familiar with the details, who wished to remain anonymous ahead of the announcement, Trump's complaint is that he was wrongfully censored by the sites, according to the report. Trump was banned from Twitter and Facebook following the insurrection in the Capitol building on January 6. AP reported that the companies cited the fact that he would incite further violence. Trump is currently still unable to post on either platform.Trump has continued to insist that the election was stolen even though many officials, including some that he hired himself, say that there is no evidence to sustain such a claim.Trump is expected to make the announcement on Wednesday at his Bedminster, New Jersey golf course, AP noted.