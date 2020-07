Indonesian Muslims attend Eid al-Adha prayers at the Great Mosque of Baiturrahman, during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Banda Aceh, Indonesia, July 31, 2020 (Credit: Antara Foto/Irwansyah Putra/via REUTERS)

Indonesian Muslims offer Eid al-Adha prayers at the Great Mosque of Central Java, during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Semarang, Central Java province, Indonesia, July 31, 2020 (Credit: Antara Foto/Aji Styawan/via REUTERS)

Clergymen keep social distance while attending a prayer marking the Muslim festival of Eid al-Adha, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Moscow's grand mosque in Russia ,July 31, 2020. (Credit: REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov)

Clergymen wearing face masks attend a prayer marking the Muslim festival of Eid al-Adha, while maintaining social distance amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Moscow's grand mosque in Russia, July 31, 2020. (Credit: REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov)

A boy attends Eid al-Adha prayers on the street outside Abu Hanifa mosque in Baghdad Adhamiya district, during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Iraq, July 31, 2020. (Credit: REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani)

Iraqi worshippers exchange greetings after Eid al-Adha prayers on the street outside Abu Hanifa mosque in Baghdad Adhamiya district, during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Iraq, July 31, 2020. (Credit: REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani)

Thai Muslims offer Eid al-Adha prayers at the Thai Islamic Center amid the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Bangkok, Thailand, July 31, 2020. (Credit: REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha)

People run as they play with an animal ahead of the Muslim festival of sacrifice Eid al-Adha, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Dakar, Senegal, July 30,2020. (Credit: REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra)

A girl displays a henna pattern applied on her hands for the Eid al-Adha festival at the old quarter of Sanaa, Yemen, July 30, 2020. (Credit: REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi)

A woman and a girl prepare cookies for the Eid al-Adha festival at the old quarter of Sanaa, Yemen July 30, 2020. (Credit: REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi)