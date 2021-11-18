The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
El Al joins TSA PreCheck expedited screening

The TSA will allow passengers to ease through airport security lines after checking in with EL AL, allowing those who go through checkpoints to keep their shoes, belts and jackets on.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: NOVEMBER 18, 2021 04:51
el al plane (photo credit: YOSSI ALONI/FLASH90)
el al plane
(photo credit: YOSSI ALONI/FLASH90)
El Al will participate in the TSA PreCheck expedited screening, the airline announced on its website.
The TSA PreCheck is a program administered by the US Transportation Security Administration that allows members of select frequent flyer programs to receive expedited screening. The TSA PreCheck is now available at over 200 US airports.
The program's mission is to "protect the nation's transportation systems to ensure freedom of movement for people and commerce," according to its website. It allows passengers to travel with ease and allows them "to avoid removing shoes, belts, liquids, food items, laptops and light jackets."
Therefore, "members of a Department of Homeland Security Trusted Traveler Program may now enjoy travel with ease when preparing to board EL AL flights," the airline stated.
The TSA will allow passengers to ease through airport security lines after checking in with EL AL, allowing those who go through checkpoints to keep their shoes, belts and jackets on, as well as keeping electronic and liquid items in bags - but each passenger is limited to one quart-size bag of liquids.
However, when making reservations or updating their existing ones, travelers must have their Known Traveler Number (KTN) or PASS ID number with them. 
Those under the age of 12 are allowed to accompany an eligible traveler with a TSA PreCheck boarding pass.
Last month, it was reported that El Al had entered talks with Arkia to examine a possible acquisition of its smaller rival.
Reuters contributed to this report.


