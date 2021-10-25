Israel cancels travel warning for Morocco

Israel no longer has an official warning against travel to Morocco, the National Security Council announced on Monday.

The travel warning against Israelis going to Morocco had been in place for over a decade.

Israel and Morocco announced that they are normalizing relations last year, following the UAE, Bahrain and Sudan joining the Abraham Accords. Rabat and Jerusalem previously had low-level ties, with economic liaison offices, which were suspended during the Second Intifada. Those offices were reopened this year, and since have been upgraded to embassies.

The change in Israel’s policy came after a reevaluation by security officials, who found that the threat level in Morocco has gone down.

At the same time, the National Security Council recommended that Israelis be aware of their surroundings while visiting the country.

Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid walks stands next to his Moroccan counterpart Nasser Bourita as they meet in Rabat, Morocco August 11, 2021 (credit: REUTERS/YOUSSEF BOUDLAL)

El Al and Israir launched direct flights from Tel Aviv to Marrakech in July.

There are over a million Israelis of Moroccan origin, and about 3,000 Jews live in Morocco today. Tens of thousands of Israelis visited Morocco even before the countries reestablished relations.