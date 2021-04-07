The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post World News

Elite US military language school drops Hebrew

The Hebrew course is 48 weeks long. Cutter said the teachers — currently numbering 12 — would likely get other jobs at the institute or elsewhere in the military.

By RON KAMPEAS/JTA  
APRIL 7, 2021 06:17
Middle East school II, one of the several schools located at the Defense Language Institute Foreign Language Center, in Monterey, California (photo credit: KIM KULISH/CORBIS VIA GETTY IMAGES)
Middle East school II, one of the several schools located at the Defense Language Institute Foreign Language Center, in Monterey, California
(photo credit: KIM KULISH/CORBIS VIA GETTY IMAGES)
The Defense Language Institute Foreign Language Center, the U.S. military’s elite language school in Monterey, California, is dropping Hebrew from its roster of languages due to low demand.
Natela Cutter, a spokeswoman for the institute, said Tuesday that the current class underway would be the last in Monterey, but the language would still be available through contractors in the Washington D.C. area, a system used for languages that have been removed from the Monterey curricula in recent years.
She said the last time the school cut languages, in 2016, five were removed: Turkish, Hindi, German, Portuguese and Serbo-Croatian. Foreign Policy in 2019 reported that the institute cut classes after the Trump administration diverted military funds to the wall Trump planned between Mexico and the United States.
Steven Collins, the Defense Language Institute Chief of Staff, told the Jewish Telegraphic Agency that demand for Hebrew in the military dropped below the threshold needed to sustain a course.
“We close a language when we cannot sustain a teaching team (6 instructors) – so we need at least 18 students constant throughout for a language to continue in Monterey,” he said. “In the case of Hebrew, the Services have determined that they will no longer send any more students to learn Hebrew.”
The institute, believed to be the most successful language learning enterprise in the English-speaking world and housed at the Presidio of Monterey, a U.S. Army facility, currently lists 16 courses, four of them in dialects of Arabic.
The Hebrew course is 48 weeks long. Cutter said the teachers — currently numbering 12 — would likely get other jobs at the institute or elsewhere in the military.
Cutter did not know how many people study Hebrew currently; Monterey County Weekly, in analyzing the school’s course load based on Freedom of Information Act requests, said last year that between 30 or 40 people take Hebrew. The course has been on offer since 1986.
The institute teaches languages to 2,500 service members at any given time.
The Monterey County Weekly report said that the likely genesis of Hebrew learning was the ramping up of U.S.-Israel military cooperation during the Reagan administration.
The institute was established in 1963, consolidating language schools in the various services that had been launched in the lead-up to World War II. It moved to a single campus in Monterey in 1974.
Monterey, as the school is commonly known among its graduates, taught as many as 40 languages in the 1980s, when the Cold War was underway.


Tags Hebrew US Army Army
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

'Coup': Netanyahu's dangerous rhetoric undermines democracy - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader

New 'Jerusalem Declaration on Antisemitism' definition unneeded - opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Susan Hattis Rolef

Should Israel change its electoral system? - opinion

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Neville Teller

A non-starter with Iran - opinion

 By NEVILLE TELLER
Hillel Fuld

Hillel's Tech Corner: Tunefork: Ensuring you hear the sounds being made

 By HILLEL FULD

Most Read

1

Baby in Iraq first human documented with three penises

Baby crying [Illustrative]
2

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
3

Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine causes man's skin to peel off

Vials with a sticker reading, "COVID-19 / Coronavirus vaccine/ Injection only" and a medical syringe are seen in front of a displayed Johnson & Johnson logo in this illustration taken October 31, 2020.
4

US report reaffirms Jerusalem as Israel's capital, speaks of occupation

A general view of Jerusalem's Old City shows the Western Wall, Judaism's holiest site, in the foreground as the Dome of the Rock, located on the compound known to Muslims as Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as Temple Mount, is seen in the background.
5

Could mRNA COVID-19 vaccines be dangerous in the long-term?

Coronavirus vaccine under development (illustrative)

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by