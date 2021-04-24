The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
EU celebrates 25 years of cooperation with Israel on research, innovation

The European Union Delegation to Israel celebrated 25 years of EU-Israel research and innovation cooperation.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
APRIL 24, 2021 11:50
The European Union Delegation to Israel celebrated on Wednesday 25 years of EU-Israel research and innovation cooperation.
The European Union Delegation to Israel celebrated on Wednesday 25 years of EU-Israel research and innovation cooperation.
(photo credit: IDAN CANFI)
The European Union Delegation to Israel celebrated on Wednesday 25 years of EU-Israel research and innovation cooperation. The EU hosted an event attendee by European Ambassadors, Israeli officials and research and innovation stakeholders. 
A new report that was presented at the event found that over 900 Israeli tech companies have an EU presence and employ over 24,000 employees. Some 16% of Israeli start-ups in Europe have been funded by the European Union, according to the report.
"The report serves as a tool for decision and policy makers, as well as different business players of both ecosystems to identify trends and the business potential between the two markets,” said the managing director at EIT hub Israel, Adi Barel.
The report includes an interactive map of Israeli start-ups in Europe.
Since the association of Israel with the fourth EU framework program for research in 1996, approximately 5,000 research contracts were signed with over 6,000 participants and around 1,000 small and medium enterprises, according to deputy director-general  for research and innovation at the European Commission Signe Ratso.
“Behind the numbers, the true value of our cooperation is in terms of shared concerns and common goals. We can mention projects in the area of biotechnology to fight climate changes, or new ways to ensure safe and drinkable fresh water, innovation in agriculture, safer transportation, new drugs discovery and better public health,” Ratso added.
“Some 1,600 Israel-based projects received a total of 1.36 billion Euro in funding in the framework of Horizon 2020,” said EU Ambassador to Israel Emanuele Giaufret.
“We value our partnership a great deal. Israel’s significant contributions to global science and innovation are indisputable. A number of Israeli world-class scientists have made outstanding contributions in numerous scientific areas.”


