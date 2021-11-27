The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post World News

Exhibition on Jewish history in Arab countries opens in France

The Institut du Monde Arabe is also planning a conference and "ambitious meditation actions" for the public.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: NOVEMBER 27, 2021 22:30
CONSTANTINE, ALGERIA, 1899. Fifty-seven years later, in 1956, it would be the site of a short yet crucial battle for area Jews. (photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
CONSTANTINE, ALGERIA, 1899. Fifty-seven years later, in 1956, it would be the site of a short yet crucial battle for area Jews.
(photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
A new exhibition exploring the history of Jewish communities in Arab countries opened to the public on Wednesday at The Institut du Monde Arabe (IMA) in Paris.
French President Emmanuel Macron attended the inaugural opening on Monday, praising the exhibition in a speech following his visit.
The exhibition, titled “Juifs d’Orient, Une histoire plurimillénaire” or “Eastern Jews, A millennial history,” is the third in a series created to explore monotheistic religions in the region. Various artifacts and installations have been curated to tell centuries-old stories of cohabitation between Jews and Muslims throughout the Levant. 
1,100 square meters are used to display archaeological remains, ancient manuscripts, liturgical objects, and more with the focus of “promoting and preserving the memory of a heritage of tremendous richness.” Works have been loaned from collections from France, England, Morocco, Israel, the United States and Spain. The exhibition will also host concerts and film screenings to “highlight the intangible heritage of the Jews of the East.”
The general curator of the exhibition is Benjamin Stora, a historian and professor at the Institute of Oriental Civilizations and Languages (INALCO) in Paris. Stora, whose family comes from Constantine, Algeria where they worked as jewelers, recognizes that “Jews left an undeniable imprint on the cultural heritage of the region, especially when it came to craftsmanship,” as reported by Arab News.
Collection of ancient Jewish artifacts allegedly found on Islamic lands. (credit: NATIONAL LIBRARY OF ISRAEL)Collection of ancient Jewish artifacts allegedly found on Islamic lands. (credit: NATIONAL LIBRARY OF ISRAEL)
On tensions between Jews and Muslims, he said: “We cannot reduce this essential question of clashes to the Palestinian issue, the colonization, or the departure of the Jews. It is also a question of preserving memories, which cannot wait for all political questions to be resolved.”
Alongside the exhibition, the IMA is planning a scientific publication and hopes that conferences will be held in an effort to expand on “these fascinating themes,” as well as “ambitious mediation actions carried out for the public, in particular among the younger generations.”
The exhibition will be held until March 13, 2022. Tickets are available here.


Tags France jews in france Middle East Jewish history
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Israel should ensure that politics don't get in way of Biden-Iran talks - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Mark Regev

Anti-Zionism, antisemitism does nothing to help Palestinians - opinion

 By MARK REGEV

My Word: Terrorism, Tehran, Hamas and Hanukkah hope

 By LIAT COLLINS
Amotz Asa-El

How can Hanukkah evict the darkness of the technological invasion?

 By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Ruthie Blum

Israel too afraid of US and coalition friction to strike Iran - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM
Most Read
1

'Plausible connection' between COVID-19 vaccine and period changes

A woman suffers stomach pains or cramps (Illustrative)
2

Skyscraper-sized asteroid coming towards Earth on Christmas Eve

An asteroid is seen heading towards the planet in this artistic rendition.
3

How Israel built the world's most accurate military machine

Hamas missiles
4

One dead, four injured in terrorist attack in Jerusalem's Old City

Israeli security personnel carry a dead body down the steps leading to the Western Wall following a shooting incident in Jerusalem's Old City.
5

11-year-old finds ‘Holy Jerusalem’ silver coin likely minted in the Temple

The girl who found the coin, Liel Krutokop.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by