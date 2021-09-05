The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post World News

Extreme cold weather found to be linked to global warming

A study found that extreme cold weather is likely caused by the stretching of the polar vortex in the stratosphere, which results from global warming.

By ARIELLA MARSDEN  
SEPTEMBER 5, 2021 09:45
global warming ice caps melting 370 (photo credit: REUTERS)
global warming ice caps melting 370
(photo credit: REUTERS)
Scientists have discovered that recent cold weather extremes may be linked to global warming, in a study published in Science on Thursday.
Human-caused global warming was expected to lead to more heatwaves and heavy precipitation events, but the increase in cold air outbreaks and heavy snowfalls, most recently in January and February of 2021 in Asia, Europe and the United States, surprised the scientists, leading them to research the connection between extreme cold weathers and global warming.
One of the key signs of global warming is Arctic warming, otherwise known as Arctic amplification (AA) which causes sea ice to decrease. Because the decline in sea ice increases moisture in the air, AA ultimately leads to heavy snowfalls in the Arctic.
The researchers used a machine learning technique to analyze the weather and discovered that there are frequent increases in sudden stratospheric warmings (SSW), while the strongest states of the stratospheric polar vortex (SPV), which is a semi-permanent pool of cold air over the poles, are decreasing in January and February. 
A follow-up study identified a less-known SPV disruption in which the vortex is stretched, causing more frigid cold spells in the mid-latitudes. The researchers were able to identify cases of SPV stretching as far back as 40 years ago.
The research team showed through climate simulation modeling that changes in Arctic sea ice and increases in Eurasian snowfall, caused by AA, may be causing the SPV stretches, thus impacting extreme cold weather.
View from the rooftop of the Circulo de Bellas Artes cultural center during a heavy snowfall in Madrid (credit: REUTERS/SUSANA VERA)View from the rooftop of the Circulo de Bellas Artes cultural center during a heavy snowfall in Madrid (credit: REUTERS/SUSANA VERA)
The study shows that while global warming is causing a rise in temperatures, extreme cold spells are also possible due to global warming, and while the cold spells are not always guaranteed, they can be devastating when they do occur.
An example of this is February of 2021, when extreme cold weather led to a collapse of the Texas energy infrastructure, resulting in one of the costliest natural disasters in Texas.
This insight provided by the study is yet another warning to the dangers of climate change, which the UN warned is happening more rapidly than expected in a Code Red announcement at the beginning of August.
"We find ourselves in the midst of global warming that was caused as a result of human actions, which is causing the summer to lengthen on the one hand, while causing extreme cold incidents at a higher frequency on the other hand," said Judah Cohen from MIT who led the study. "The last winter was riddled with extreme cold weather all around the world - Siberia, Europe, Asia and America, with the most memorable being Texas in February, where the damages were valued at about $200 billion. The results of the study show that the fact that earth is warming won't protect us from the destructive forces of harsh winter climate."
"We used observational analysis combined with output from models we ran," explained Professor Haim Garfinkel from Hebrew University, who took part in the study. "We showed that even though globally, there is a decrease in the average of extreme cold event, in the mid-latitudes winter there is a rise, and that stems from a new mechanism. Our study showed that, contrary to popular belief, a month after the beginning of the incident, the effect on North America was stronger. We also showed that this new mechanism is on a rising trend."


Tags snow scientific study global warming
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Politicians need to stop using death as a political tool -editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

Bennett’s greatest challenge might be Benny Gantz - opinion

 By YAAKOV KATZ

My Word: Corona-era resilience, Israel-style

 By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert

The US is our ally, China is not our enemy - opinion

 By EHUD OLMERT
Houda Ezra Nonoo 390

Rosh Hashanah, Abraham Accords' first anniversary, and what can change

 By HOUDA NONOO
Most Read
1

New COVID variant detected in South Africa, most mutated variant so far

COVID-19 cell
2

Israeli experts analyze mRNA COVID vaccines long-term effects

PFIZER AND MODERNA were able to develop their mRNA vaccines against COVID-19 so quickly because the scientific community has been experimenting with mRNA for so many years for other indications.
3

COVID-19: New 'Mu variant' from Colombia could be vaccine resistant - WHO

This undated transmission electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2, also known as novel coronavirus, the virus that causes COVID-19, isolated from a patient in the U.S. Virus particles are shown emerging from the surface of cells cultured in the lab. The spikes on the outer edge of the virus parti
4

Palestinians save Jewish woman attacked with stones near Hebron

Palestinian youths slinging rocks 521
5

Israeli scientists discover how to reverse cell aging

Professor Doron Melamed (right) and Dr. Reem Dowery

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by