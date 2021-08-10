Israel urges action following UN 'code red' climate change report

"The report that was published today is important and deserves much attention in Israel and around the world," the statement said. "It is a warning light, and it requires international action and sharing of knowledge and experience aimed at preventing the extreme phenomena as the report describes."

The Foreign Office and Israel's representatives around the world are pushing "Climate diplomat" that will include taking part in international events regarding climate change such as Earth Day in which dozens of Israeli representatives around the world host events to raise awareness on the subject and presented Israeli technology."

"Israel, as a country that has been dealing with difficult climate challenges , has much expertise and experience in the matter of climate innovation," said Director General of the Foreign Office, Alon Ushpiz.

"The knowledge and experience Israel has can help other countries around the world in the area of water technology and sea water purification, sustainable agriculture that can withstand drought and climate change, sustainable energy and energy preservation, development of animal protein substitutes, reforestation and other area that will help us all face the challenges in front of us."