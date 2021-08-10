The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Israel urges action following UN 'code red' climate change report

A statement from the Foreign Office urges international cooperation in order to combat climate change.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
AUGUST 10, 2021 05:29
Climate change is believed by scientists to affect millions of people (photo credit: REUTERS)
(photo credit: REUTERS)
The United Nations Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) published a report on Monday, warning that climate change was happening more rapidly than initially thought.
Following the publication of the report, the Israeli Foreign Office released a statement, acknowledging the importance of taking action.
"The report that was published today is important and deserves much attention in Israel and around the world," the statement said. "It is a warning light, and it requires international action and sharing of knowledge and experience aimed at preventing the extreme phenomena as the report describes."
The Foreign Office and Israel's representatives around the world are pushing "Climate diplomat" that will include taking part in international events regarding climate change such as Earth Day in which dozens of Israeli representatives around the world host events to raise awareness on the subject and presented Israeli technology."
"Israel, as a country that has been dealing with difficult climate challenges, has much expertise and experience in the matter of climate innovation," said Director General of the Foreign Office, Alon Ushpiz. 
"The knowledge and experience Israel has can help other countries around the world in the area of water technology and sea water purification, sustainable agriculture that can withstand drought and climate change, sustainable energy and energy preservation, development of animal protein substitutes, reforestation and other area that will help us all face the challenges in front of us."


