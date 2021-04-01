The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Facebook gives more control over comments, News Feed to users

The changes come as the world's largest social network has been under fire for amplifying hate speech and misinformation globally across its platforms.

By REUTERS  
APRIL 1, 2021 06:38
Facebook 3D logo (photo credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC/ILLUSTRATION/FILE PHOTO)
Facebook 3D logo
(photo credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC/ILLUSTRATION/FILE PHOTO)
Facebook Inc will let users customize their feed and give them control over who can comment on their public posts, the social media giant said on Wednesday.
The company will also offer a Feed Filter Bar that would allow users to switch between algorithmic ranking of their feed or show content in the order it was posted. Users are also now able to select up to 30 "Favorites," allowing users to control and prioritize posts from friends and Pages they care about.
Facebook is also expanding "Why am I seeing this?" to help users understand why Facebook is suggesting posts in their News Feed, including related engagement, related topics and location.
The changes come as the world's largest social network has been under fire for amplifying hate speech and misinformation globally across its platforms.
Users can manage the comments for any public post by choosing from options such as anyone who can view the post can comment or only people and pages they tag, Facebook said in a blog post.
Separately, Nick Clegg, vice president of Global Affairs at Facebook, claimed in a Medium post on Wednesday that the company's algorithms do not lead to polarization.
"The reality is, it's not in Facebook's interest — financially or reputationally — to continually turn up the temperature and push users towards ever more extreme content," Clegg said.
He also noted that majority of Facebook's revenue comes from advertising, and advertisers would not want their brands and products displayed right next to "extreme or hateful content."
Jerusalem Post Staff contributed to this report.


