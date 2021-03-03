The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post World News

Far-right social media Gab hacked, Trump's account targeted

"It's another gold mine of research for people looking at militias, neo-Nazis, the far-right, QAnon, and everything surrounding January 6," said the hacker's group cofounder.

By SARAH CHEMLA  
MARCH 3, 2021 11:51
People pose in front of a display showing the word 'cyber' in binary code, in this picture illustration taken in Zenica (photo credit: DADO RUVIC/REUTERS)
People pose in front of a display showing the word 'cyber' in binary code, in this picture illustration taken in Zenica
(photo credit: DADO RUVIC/REUTERS)
Far-right social media website Gab was severely hacked on Sunday night by the WikiLeaks-style group Distributed Denial of Secrets which collected more than 70 gigabytes of the platform's data, including from former US President Donald Trump's account, representing more than 40 million posts, website WIRED.com reported.
Gab inherited Parler's users after the extremist platform was dropped by Amazon following US election controversies and the January 6 riot on Capitol Hill.
The hackers said that their action was aimed at exposing the platform's largely right-wing users. Indeed, Gab's posts include large numbers of QAnon conspiracy theorists, white nationalists, and promoters of former president Donald Trump's election-stealing conspiracies that resulted in the storming of the Capitol.
DDoSecrets cofounder Emma Best said in a text message interview to WIRED that the hacked data includes not only all of Gab's public posts and profiles—with the exception of any photos or videos uploaded to the site—but also private group and private individual account posts and messages, as well as user passwords and group passwords. 
Among the users whose hashed passwords appeared to be included in the data were those for Donald Trump, Republican Congresswoman and QAnon-conspiracy theorist Marjorie Taylor Greene, MyPillow CEO and election-conspiracy theorist Mike Lindell, and disinformation-spouting radio host Alex Jones. 
"It contains pretty much everything on Gab, including user data and private posts, everything someone needs to run a nearly complete analysis on Gab users and content," Best added. 
"It's another gold mine of research for people looking at militias, neo-Nazis, the far-right, QAnon, and everything surrounding January 6."
The hacked data also includes a chatlogs.txt file that appears to contain private conversations between the site's users. That file's contents begin with an added note from JaXpArO: "F**K TRUMP. F**K COLONIZERS & CAPITALISTS. DEATH TO AMERIKKKA."


Tags Donald Trump fascism far-right Capitol Hill hack US elections 2020
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

High Court conversion ruling helps bridge Israel-Diaspora rift

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gil Troy

Make 'em laugh: Using comedy to cancel 'cancel culture' - opinion

 By GIL TROY
Bernard-Henri Lévy

How Turkey's Erdogan conned ‘The New York Times’ - opinion

 By BERNARD-HENRI LÉVY, THOMAS S. KAPLAN
Emily Schrader

Our government cares only about its own power - opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Susan Hattis Rolef

Naftali Bennett: The kingmaker who will not be king - opinion

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF

Most Read

1

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
2

Coronavirus: Can a vaccinated person still spread COVID?

PEOPLE WAIT to receive their COVID-19 vaccine injections outside a mobile Magen David Station at the Mahaneh Yehuda market in Jerusalem, on Monday.
3

US airstrikes on Iran-backed militias in Syria kill at least one fighter

Smoke rises after an U.S. airstrike, while the Iraqi army pushes into Topzawa village during the operation against Islamic State militants near Bashiqa, near Mosul, Iraq October 24, 2016.
4

Court rules: Recognize Reform, Conservative conversions done in Israel for citizenship

SUPREME COURT justices arrive for a session at the Supreme Court earlier this week.
5

55 years after execution in Syria, Israeli spy Eli Cohen makes headlines

Stamp issued in honor of Eli Cohen 370

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by