Father kills wife, children over fake vaccination certificate

A man in Germany allegedly killed his wife and three children. He describes his motives in a suicide note.

By MARVIN ZIEGELE/SPECIAL TO THE JERUSALEM POST
Published: DECEMBER 8, 2021 14:11

Updated: DECEMBER 8, 2021 14:19
A forensic expert searches for evidence outside a family home after German police found two adults and three children shot or stabbed to death in Senzig, a town south of Berlin, Germany, December 4, 2021. (photo credit: REUTERS)
A forensic expert searches for evidence outside a family home after German police found two adults and three children shot or stabbed to death in Senzig, a town south of Berlin, Germany, December 4, 2021.
(photo credit: REUTERS)
A terrible crime stirred up the 3,000-inhabitant village of Senzig, south of Germany's capital city Berlin: Five dead bodies were found in a residential building on Saturday. The motivation of the crime was reportedly distressed over the discovery of a fake vaccination certificate. According to the police, the bodies had gunshot and stab wounds.
According to information from the German Press Agency (DPA), a father is said to have killed his wife and three children aged four, eight and ten - all were found with gunshot wounds.
The suspected perpetrator of the crime left a suicide note. In it, he is said to have expressed fear of arrest. In addition, according to judicial sources, he feared that his children would be taken away from him and his wife.
According to the letter, the 40-year-old had a vaccination certificate forged for his wife. Their employer had found out about this. Now the couple was afraid of arrest and the loss of the children, as senior prosecutor Gernot Bantleon told the DPA on Tuesday. He did not want to give further details. Investigators found the letter in the family's home.
How long the deceased had already lain in the house is unknown pending autopsy results.
The German flag is pictured at the Reichstag building in Berlin, Germany, November 7, 2017 (credit: REUTERS/HANNIBAL HANSCHKE)The German flag is pictured at the Reichstag building in Berlin, Germany, November 7, 2017 (credit: REUTERS/HANNIBAL HANSCHKE)
If you or someone you know is having suicidal thoughts, call the local suicide hotline:
Israel: 1201 (dial 10 for English)
US: 1-800-273-8255
UK: 116-123


