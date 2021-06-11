Florida: 3 people killed in Royal Palm Beach supermarket shooting

Three people, who knew each other, including a minor died Thursday, were killed by a shooting, including the suspected shooter, at Publix plaza, in the Royal Palm Beach supermarket, reported the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office in Florida.
The Sheriff's Office said in a tweet on Thursday that deputies arrived at the scene to find three people dead from gunshot wounds, including a man, a woman and a child. Police did not say which one was believed responsible for the shooting.
"This was NOT an active shooter situation," the sheriff's office said.Reuters contributed to this report.
Detectives are investigating a shooting that took place INSIDE Publix in RPB. Upon arrival deputies located three individuals deceased from gunshot wounds, one adult male, one adult female and one child. The shooter is one of the deceased. This was NOT an active shooter situation pic.twitter.com/G9KgTr3Mmp— PBSO (@PBCountySheriff) June 10, 2021
The shooting occurred shortly after 11:30 a.m. local time in a Publix store in the 1100 block of Royal Palm Beach Boulevard in Royal Palm Beach, about 15 miles west of Palm Beach, the Sheriff's Office said.