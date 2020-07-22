The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Kabbalah Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Cybertech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post World News

Florida COVID-19 patient: From diagnosis to death in just a few days

So far, more than 3.3 million people have been diagnosed with Covid-19 in the US since the pandemic began, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
JULY 22, 2020 07:01
A medical worker administers a test for the coronavirus disease (photo credit: REUTERS)
A medical worker administers a test for the coronavirus disease
(photo credit: REUTERS)
Hortencia Laurens, an almost 70-year-old woman from Florida, was diagnosed with coronavirus on July 2, a few days only before her family's annual trip to the west coast of Florida. Soon after, her life and the life of her family became a nightmare. Tossed between several hospitals, she tragically died only a few days later in her daughter’s arms.
The story was retold by CNN.
Her grandson, Diego Fereira, told the American news outlet that she spent her final days navigating the Florida healthcare system with a rapidly progressing illness.
When she started feeling unwell, first with stomach symptoms and weakness, she was brought by her daughter - Fereira’s aunt -  to the Memorial Hospital in Pembroke Pines, Florida.
Laurens was left alone in the hospital, due to the virus precautions, with underlying medical conditions, including diabetes. She did not speak any English.  The next morning, the hospital called her family to tell them she had COVID-19.
Laurens cried to her family that she was scared, Fereira recalled.
According to a medical document provided by Fereira to CNN, she was released around 3 a.m. on Thursday with instructions to pick up prescriptions and to call her doctor for a follow-up consultation in two days. As she didn’t have a cellphone, her family had no way to make contact with her directly and it was 6 a.m. before the hospital let them know she could be picked up, he said.
The hospital system said it couldn't comment on Laurens' specific case but that admission decisions are based on a number of factors and the physician's assessment.
That Thursday night, still feeling unwell, she was taken by her daughter to another Memorial Hospital, this time in Miramar.
Fereira said that at the second hospital she was once again diagnosed with coronavirus and got prescriptions to pick up, which were verified by documentation provided by her grandson.
Although the hospital instructed her to schedule a follow-up visit around July 4, all the medical offices were closed for the holiday, and she got an appointment for early that week, an appointment that she unfortunately never attended.
Laurens was looked after by her daughter all weekend. Fereira said that she had a bad day on Saturday, with fever, chills and body aches, but seemed to improve Sunday. Then Sunday night and into Monday morning, she developed chest pains and difficulty breathing. She started sweating profusely, Fereira's mother and aunt told him.
Fereira told CNN that he woke up on Monday morning to a 2 a.m. text from his father saying Laurens was being taken to the hospital in an ambulance with her daughters.
In his aunt's arms, in the ambulance, Fereira's grandmother died.
An EMT looked on, frozen, and his aunt told Fereira that she had to shake him out of it.
Medical personnel attempted to revive her at the hospital, but she did not make it.
On Wednesday, the family gathered in a small group for her funeral. Most had to join online from Colombia or Venezuela where Laurens immigrated from in the early 2000s, hoping for a more comfortable life and better health care, Fereira said.
Memorial Healthcare System, which includes the Pembroke and Miramar locations where Laurens was treated, said in a statement that the hospital system cannot comment on patient care due to HIPAA privacy regulations.
The statement read, as published by CNN: "As a public healthcare system, Memorial does not, nor have we ever, allowed bed availability to determine care decisions, a policy we expect to continue despite the surge of COVID-19 cases. Admission to a hospital is a physician-driven decision based on many factors, including a patient's vitals and clinical presentation at the emergency room. Throughout the state, about 20% of patients who are COVID-19 positive visit emergency rooms. Ultimately, statewide data shows that about 11% of people with COVID-19 get admitted to hospitals."
So far, more than 3.3 million people have been diagnosed with coronavirus in the US since the pandemic began, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. Florida has been hit particularly hard, leaving hospitals around the state overwhelmed.
Fereira told CNN that he hopes the story will encourage people to take more measures to reduce the spread of the virus and support medical staff as restrictions lift and cases increase.
"The worse it gets, the worse it's going to get in hospitals -- and things like this are going to keep happening," he said.


Tags United States Florida Coronavirus
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo What does America's upcoming election mean for the Middle East? By JPOST EDITORIAL
Professor Dan Ben-David Wanted: A total change of mindset to eradicate COVID-19 in Israel By DAN BEN-DAVID
Gil Troy Pay it forward, even without the NIS 750 subsidy By GIL TROY
Asher Fredman BDS can be defeated on the political battleground - opinion By ASHER FREDMAN
Susan Hattis Rolef Netanyahu teaches Israel a lesson on Keynesian economics - opinion By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF

Most Read

1 Israeli doctor reinfected with coronavirus 3 months after recovering
MAGEN DAVID ADOM workers, wearing protective clothing, bring a patient to the coronavirus unit at Sheba Medical Center in Ramat Gan this week.
2 Hebrew U. scientist: Drug could eradicate COVID-19 from lungs in days
Nahmias’ Lab at Hebrew University’s Grass Center for Bioengineering
3 Former NYPD commissioner warns US Jews: Protect your communities
New York Police Commissioner Raymond Kelly at a press conference, May 24, 2012
4 Coronavirus: Is it an act of God?
A Jewish Magen David Adom volunteer stands next to a Muslim MDA volunteer.
5 Lockdown looms as cabinet advances closure on beaches, camps, restaurants
Israelis enjoy the beach in Tel Aviv, July 15, 2020
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by