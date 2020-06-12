Former NFL player, NASA astronaut talks space and racism with Bill Nye

He revealed that, in high school, a police officer attempted to convince a woman he was dating that Melvin was actually sexually assaulting her. It was only her refusal to agree with the cop that saved him from landing in prison, a turn of events that would have changed his entire life.He played college football and was drafted by the Detroit Lions, but a training injury prevented him from playing long. After he healed, Melvin played for the Dallas Cowboys, but another injury prevented him from continuing with football.It was at this point he turned to thinking seriously about a career in space. He would eventually spend more than 560 hours in space as a mission specialist, his memoir Chasing Space: An Astronaut's Story of Grit, Grace, and Second Chances was released in 2017.