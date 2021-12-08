The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Fox News Christmas tree in New York City set ablaze, man arrested

Fox News security personnel called police shortly after midnight when they saw a man climbing the tree located at Sixth Avenue and 48th Street, police said.

By REUTERS
Published: DECEMBER 8, 2021 15:39

Updated: DECEMBER 8, 2021 16:09
Christmas tree burns outside Fox News building in New York City, US, December 8, 2021 in this still image obtained from a social media video. (photo credit: TWITTER @RajeloNess/VIA REUTERS)
Christmas tree burns outside Fox News building in New York City, US, December 8, 2021 in this still image obtained from a social media video.
(photo credit: TWITTER @RajeloNess/VIA REUTERS)
A man was arrested early on Wednesday on suspicion that he had set on fire a 50-foot-tall Christmas tree outside the Fox News headquarters in midtown Manhattan, the New York Police Department said.
Fox News security personnel called police shortly after midnight when they saw a man climbing the tree located at Sixth Avenue and 48th Street, police said.
When officers arrived on the scene they saw a man, identified as Craig Tamanaha, 49, running from the tree and arrested him. He faces several charges, including arson, trespassing and disorderly conduct.
Firefighters extinguished the fire. No one was injured in the incident.
Economy Minister Naftali Bennett speaking to Fox News. (credit: screenshot)Economy Minister Naftali Bennett speaking to Fox News. (credit: screenshot)
The red, white and blue-themed tree was decorated with 10,000 glass ornaments and 100,000 lights. It took workers 21 hours to assemble, the network said.


