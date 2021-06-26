The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
George Floyd statue defaced in NY with name of US far-right group

Officers noted that the statue was covered in paint, and on top of that read the name of the far-right group.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
JUNE 26, 2021 13:37
Terrence Floyd, brother of the late George Floyd who was killed by a police officer, reacts during the unveiling event of Floyd's statue, as part of Juneteenth celebrations, in Brooklyn, New York, US, June 19, 2021. (photo credit: JEENAH MOON/REUTERS)
Terrence Floyd, brother of the late George Floyd who was killed by a police officer, reacts during the unveiling event of Floyd's statue, as part of Juneteenth celebrations, in Brooklyn, New York, US, June 19, 2021.
(photo credit: JEENAH MOON/REUTERS)
The name of the US far-right Patriot Front group was scribbled onto a George Floyd statue in graffiti on Thursday in New York, according to AFP.
The New York Police Department noted that the statue was covered in paint, and on top of that read the name of the far-right group.
Days before the incident another statue of Floyd in New Jersey was covered in paint as well, with the Patriot Front inscription.
Police released video of four suspects, one of which holding spray paint, near the Flatbush area of Brooklyn - where the crime took place.
"I'm going to be absolutely clear with the neo-Nazi group that did this: get out of our state," Governor Andrew Cuomo tweeted.
Mayor Bill de Blasio added on his own account: "We will bring these cowards to justice."
The statue itself, standing two-meters tall and caste in bronze, was unveiled last Saturday, with Floyd's brother Terrance Floyd in attendance.
The incident came the night before the sentencing of the police officer who murdered George Floyd, video of which galvanized a national protest movement against racism.
A judge sentenced the former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin to 22-1/2 years in prison on Friday for the murder of George Floyd during an arrest in May 2020.
A jury found Chauvin, who is white, guilty on April 20 of unintentional second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in the death of Floyd, a Black man. The verdict was widely seen as a landmark rebuke of the disproportionate use of police force against Black Americans.
Chauvin's sentence was one of the longest given a former police officer for using unlawful deadly force in the United States, Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison, whose office prosecuted the case, told reporters.
Successful prosecutions of police officers in such cases have been rare.
"Today's sentencing is not justice but it is another moment of real accountability on the road to justice," Ellison said outside the courtroom, calling on law enforcement leaders around the United States to see it as a moment for reform.
At the White House, US President Joe Biden, who has spoken several times with the Floyd family, said the sentence seemed appropriate.
Both Floyd's brother Rodney and his nephew Brandon Williams criticized the sentence as a "slap on the wrist."
"We were served a life sentence," Williams said outside the courthouse. "We can't get George back."

Reuters contributed to this report.


