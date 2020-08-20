The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Gilad Erdan, Ishai Ribo stand for Migdal Ohr against coronavirus

"This event demonstrates the unbreakable ties between the American Jewish community and the State of Israel, especially during challenging times.”

By SARAH CHEMLA  
AUGUST 20, 2020 14:49
Ambassador Erdan and Ishai Ribo in New York on August 18, 2020 (photo credit: AMERICAN FRIENDS OF MIGDAL OHR)
Ambassador Erdan and Ishai Ribo in New York on August 18, 2020
(photo credit: AMERICAN FRIENDS OF MIGDAL OHR)
Famous Israeli singer Ishay Ribo performed at a Migdal Ohr’s fundraising event in New York on Tuesday, alongside keynote speaker Israeli Ambassador to the UN Gilad Erdan.
The emergency fundraiser gathered prominent American Jewish philanthropists for the American Friends of Migdal Ohr and was dedicated to the coronavirus relief effort in the Jewish State in which Midgdal is partnering with the Israel government.
Migdal Ohr is an Israeli-based leading social and educational NGO that provides a country-wide network of schools and educational programs with a leading education in a warm and home-like environment for children from challenging backgrounds.
“We raise Israel’s most vulnerable youth, from the most challenging of backgrounds, to become highly engaged citizens within Israeli society, who will contribute significantly to the Jewish State,” said Atara Solow, Executive Director of American Friends of Migdal Ohr.
“While the government of Israel chose Migdal Ohr to lead the coronavirus relief effort, none of this would be achievable without the contributions of people like Ishay Ribo and Ambassador Erdan and our wonderful supporters in the US,” he told the assembly.
“Since the coronavirus pandemic crisis began, thousands more Israeli families have fallen below the poverty line and the money we raised tonight will allow us to incorporate hundreds more children into our programs.”
The event, organized outdoors in order to keep the coronavirus preventive measures, saw Erdan join Ishai Ribo on stage to perform one of his latest famous songs, "Ochila - I will wait."
“I am here as a fan of Migdal Ohr, an organization very close to my heart. Migdal Ohr truly impacts Israeli society in a way that few others do," declared Ambassador Erdan.
He continued, relating, "As Minister of Public Security, I saw first-hand how Migdal Ohr sent their counselors into Israeli jails to speak to prisoners from all backgrounds and walks of life. For them, no Israeli or Jew is beyond reach and has potential to do good regardless of their current circumstance. This event demonstrates the unbreakable ties between the American Jewish community and the State of Israel, especially during challenging times.”
Migdal Ohr provides essentials, including food, therapy, clothing, and a home, a high-level education, through Migdal Ohr’s famous school system and extra-curricular programs, and empowerment, through vocational training, leadership skills, and to help develop the confidence to succeed in whichever path the students pursue.
“Migdal Ohr does so much good and is such an important lifeline for so many Israelis, so I am happy to help and contribute to this vital effort,” said Ishai Ribo, who recently recovered from the Coronavirus.
“The American Jewish community has once again shown its generosity, even during such a difficult time by coming out and assisting Migdal Ohr’s efforts and its recipients.”


