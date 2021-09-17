President Isaac Herzog spoke with Former US President Jimmy Carter on Friday, commemorating 48 years since the Yom Kippur War, and the one-year anniversary of the Abraham Accords.

Carter brokered the deal between late Israeli Prime Minister Menachem Begin and late Egyptian President Anwar Sadat.

The Camp David Accords were the first of their kind, and were followed later by the peace treaty between Israel and Jordan, and then of course in 2020, the Abraham Accords, which saw Israel sign peace deals with the UAE and Bahrain.

Speaking to Carter, Herzog praised the ground-breaking diplomatic achievement for saving countless lives in the Middle East, and also accredited it for paving the way for the aforementioned subsequent peace deals.

"You did something really holy," said Herzog to the former president, before congratulating him on his upcoming 97th birthday, and wishing him good health and many happy returns.