Herzog speaks with 39th US President Jimmy Carter on anniversary of Camp David Accords

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
SEPTEMBER 17, 2021 21:49
Once upon a time things were different. From Right - Ezer Weizman, Moshe Dayan, Anwar al-Sadat, Jimmy Carter and Menachem Begin at theas they walk in Gettysburg during the Camp David Israeli-Egyptian peace negotiations in 1978. (photo credit: AFP VIA GETTY IMAGES)
(photo credit: AFP VIA GETTY IMAGES)
President Isaac Herzog spoke with Former US President Jimmy Carter on Friday, commemorating 48 years since the Yom Kippur War, and the one-year anniversary of the Abraham Accords.
Carter, who served as the 39th President of the United States, played a key part in the signing of the peace deal between Egypt and Israel in 1979, the Camp David Accords.
Carter brokered the deal between late Israeli Prime Minister Menachem Begin and late Egyptian President Anwar Sadat.
The Camp David Accords were the first of their kind, and were followed later by the peace treaty between Israel and Jordan, and then of course in 2020, the Abraham Accords, which saw Israel sign peace deals with the UAE and Bahrain.
Speaking to Carter, Herzog praised the ground-breaking diplomatic achievement for saving countless lives in the Middle East, and also accredited it for paving the way for the aforementioned subsequent peace deals. 
"You did something really holy," said Herzog to the former president, before congratulating him on his upcoming 97th birthday, and wishing him good health and many happy returns.


Tags isaac herzog israel peace deal jimmy carter camp david
