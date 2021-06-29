Turing is considered by many to be the father of theoretical computer science and artificial intelligence, and was responsible for cracking the German Enigma Code during World War Two.

As well as five bedrooms, three reception rooms, and a large garden, Turing's former home also boasts a historical blue plaque at the entrance, honoring the mathematician's achievements and service to his country.

In 1952 Turning was prosecuted for homosexual acts under the 1885 ruling that "gross indecency" was a criminal offence in the UK, and underwent chemical castration as an alternative to serving time in prison.

The critically acclaimed 2014 film, The Imitation Game, focuses on Turing's life and his time at Bletchley Park, the center of the British code-cracking operations during the war. His death from cyanide poisoning in 1954 in his Wilmslow home was determined to be suicide, and in 2013 he was granted a posthumous pardon by Queen Elizabeth II.

His death, as well as his life, is recorded on the plaque on the front of the house, which reads "Alan Turing, founder of computer science and cryptographer, whose work was key to breaking the wartime Enigma codes , lived and died here."

The home of mathematician and computer pioneer Alan Turing is up for sale in Wilmslow, UK, and could be yours for just £1.1 million.