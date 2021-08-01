IAI signs €200 m. deal to provide German army with radar systems

The program intends to replace the original HARD systems that have been in operation since the mid-1980s, in order to modernize airspace surveillance and support the German Armed Forces in countering long range missiles. Israel Aerospace Industries joined forces with the German based Hensoldt, a leading company in Europe’s defense industry, to provide the German army with new radar systems for the "Hughes Air Defence Radar Nachfolgesystem" (HADR NF) program.The program intends to replace the original HARD systems that have been in operation since the mid-1980s, in order to modernize airspace surveillance and support the German Armed Forces in countering long range missiles.

The radars in question are used to detect long range missiles and improve ballistic missile defense (BMD), as well as for space missions and satellite monitoring.

IAI subsidiary ELTA Systems Ltd. signed a deal with Germany wherein the Israeli company will offer its expertise in long-range radars, supply part of the hardware and provide long term support and integration assistance. Hensoldt will provide additional components of the radars, per the agreement.

According to a report by Globes magazine, the deal amounts to 200 million Euros.

“The IAI is proud of the German army’s choice and sees the collaboration with Hensoldt as a significant step in promoting our business activity in Europe and particularly Germany, utilizing technological knowledge and experience we have accumulated over many years,” said Eyal Shapira, head of the AD and Naval Radar System Division of ELTA. “We are witnessing a rising demand across the world for modern radars that can provide precise, real time intelligence against missiles and air strikes,” Shapira concluded.