The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
IFCJ Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Cybertech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post WORLD NEWS

In light of US racial tensions, has blackface returned?

The current US protests seem to have resparked the infamous use of blackface on social media across the world, a practice with deep-rooted racist connotations.

By TOBIAS SIEGAL  
JUNE 5, 2020 13:28
Poster of Billy Van advertising his show and depicting a blackface in 1900 (photo credit: WIKIPEDIA/STROBRIDGE & CO. LITH)
Poster of Billy Van advertising his show and depicting a blackface in 1900
(photo credit: WIKIPEDIA/STROBRIDGE & CO. LITH)
From social media influencers to celebrities around the world, many have turned to black makeup, known as "blackface,"  a practice with deep-rooted racist connotations, in an effort to show solidarity with the global Black Lives Matter movement.
Blackface refers to a situation that involves a non-black person darkening their skin with paint or makeup in an imitation of a black person. The practice has a long history in the US and can be traced to the late 19th century when white performers would use shoe polish or burnt cork to darken their skin and then portray African Americans in a humiliating way.
The trend has been popular among Arab celebrities, who, in an attempt to support and show solidarity with protests in the US over the recent killing of George Floyd, have been publishing photos of themselves with black face paint. 
Many have openly criticized the phenomenon. The involved celebrities however, responded by doubling down, with some insisting that racism is a Western phenomenon and that it does not exist in the Arab world
Algerian singer Souhila Ben Lachhab posted a picture of herself with black makeup and a caption that read: “Just because we are black on the outside, doesn’t mean that we are black on the inside. Racist people are the true black heart ones. They are black on the inside, though they do not know it.”
Commentators pointed out the racist undertones of her message, with one user commenting: “What the f*** is this? This is truly disrespectful, you're doing BLACKFACE.”
The singer did not address the criticism unlike Moroccan "influencer" Maryam Hussein, who when confronted about the historical connotations of her blackface image, said: “I don’t like stories or history. I’m a person who lives in present time. Past is Past.”
Racism in the Arab world is clouded with a complexity that distinguishes it from the Western model to some degree. Prophet Muhammad is recorded to have said that "neither is the white superior over the black, nor is the black superior over the white, except by piety."
Although popular among Arab celebrities, the current US protests seem to have resparked the infamous use of blackface on social media across the world.
A 16-year-old social media influencer from Austria, who goes by the username "catharinas_beauty" on the video app TikTok, is being criticized online after having posted a blackface video of her appearing with black makeup, apparently in a failed effort to support racial unity.

“This TikTok just ended racism,” Siraj Hashmi of the Washington Examiner tweeted to his 54,700 followers about the post. In a separate tweet, he added: “I’ve seen a lot of performative virtue signaling done on social media in the last few days. This has to be, by far, one of the worst things I’ve seen.”
In an attempt to explain herself, the 16-year-old wrote on her Instagram page that she "only wanted to send a message against racism, but I did it wrong, I'm only 16 and have to learn much more about the world history." 
As the US protests spread globally, more cases like these have surfaced, raising questions of awareness to issues of racism and sensitivity to others.
Will this resurfaced dialogue, sparked by the support of individuals across the world for protesters in the US, encourage new manifestations of racism or perhaps help raise awareness to the appropriate sensitivity one should deploy when facing and even supporting others? 



Tags racism Arab world black lives matter George Floyd
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Trump's peace plan offers Israel an opportunity not to be missed By JPOST EDITORIAL
Menachem Begin vs. Benjamin Netanyahu: A window of opportunity By YAAKOV KATZ
Ehud Olmert The government's response to coronavirus is a national embarrassment By EHUD OLMERT
My Word: Return to sender - Advice from a younger self By LIAT COLLINS
Ruthie Blum Right from Wrong: Ellen DeGeneres, George Floyd and Iyad al-Halak By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 Iran, Russia, China, Turkey celebrate 'collapse' of US
A vandalized police car during the protests in Los Angeles, May 30, 2020.
2 Trump signs the Never Again Education Act into law
U.S. President Donald Trump delivers remarks during a campaign rally at the Giant Center in Hershey, Pennsylvania, U.S., December 10, 2019
3 DNA analysis of Dead Sea Scrolls unveils their once secret origin
Jeramiah Scroll
4 White supremacists, Soros, 'Russians,' and Antifa blamed for US protests
A man holds a baseball bat while protecting the premises of the Division of Indian Work, a non-governmental organization, as protesters continue to rally against the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd, in Minneapolis, Minnesota, U.S. May 30, 2020
5 Kosher stores, synagogues, vandalized and looted in LA protests
People loot property during nationwide unrest following the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd, in Los Angeles, California, U.S., May 30, 2020. Picture taken May 30, 2020.
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by