In light of US racial tensions, has blackface returned?

From social media influencers to celebrities around the world, many have turned to black makeup, known as "blackface,"

a practice with deep-rooted racist connotations, in an effort to show solidarity with the global Black Lives Matter movement.

Blackface refers to a situation that involves a non-black person darkening their skin with paint or makeup in an imitation of a black person. The practice has a long history in the US and can be traced to the late 19th century when white performers would use shoe polish or burnt cork to darken their skin and then portray African Americans in a humiliating way.