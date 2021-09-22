Incoming ambassador to Israel: US remains committed to Israel's security

WASHINGTON - Thomas Nides, President Biden’s nominee to serve as Ambassador to Israel, appeared on Wednesday before the Senate Foreign as part of his confirmation process.

He vowed to support the Abraham Accords, to oppose BDS, and to “advancing the bonds between our people,” including the visa waiver program.

Nides appeared before the committee alongside four other nominees for different State Department positions. A vote on their respective nominations is expected to take place at another date.

“The United States remains unwavering in its commitment to Israel’s security, supported by our 10-year, $38 billion Memorandum of Understanding,” he said.

Speaking about the Iranian threat, Nides said that President Biden “has made clear his commitment to ensure that Iran never develops a nuclear weapon ,” and that “upholding Israel’s security serves America’s national security interests and ensures that we will always have a strong, reliable, and secure partner.”

Nides also said that the US is committed “to advancing the bonds between our people,” and mentioned that “President Biden announced we will work with Israel in hopes of them joining the Visa Waiver Program.”

He also mentioned the strategic competition with China, calling it “a defining feature of the 21st century.” He said that the United States views close cooperation with Israel on foreign investment risk management “as a down payment on our security and intelligence partnership.”

“We must continue to oppose all efforts to isolate and delegitimize Israel internationally,” said Nides. “If confirmed, while respecting the rights of all Americans to free speech, I will continue the tireless work of this Administration to firmly reject the Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions movement and boycott laws which unfairly single out Israel.”

He praised the normalization of ties between Israel and four Arab countries. “The Abraham Accords are critical to regional stability and prosperity,” he said. “I will personally support every effort to expand cooperation among Israel and countries in the Arab and Muslim world, and I hope to strengthen the Abraham Accords and identify opportunities to expand Israel’s relations with additional countries in the Arab and Muslim world.”

“While we work to support normalization between Israel and other countries, it is not a substitute for Israeli-Palestinian peace, and we seek to harness existing and future agreements to make tangible improvements for the Palestinian people with a view to preserving the vision of a negotiated two-state solution,” he continued. “I am committed to doing my part to rebuild the partnership between the American and Palestinian peoples.”

Speaking about his personal background, Nides said: “I grew up in Duluth, Minnesota the youngest of seven children. My parents were leaders in a vibrant but small Jewish community. We grew up believing being Jewish was more than a religion, but a way of life.”

“Most importantly, my parents impressed upon my siblings and me the importance of giving back to our community and caring about others,” he said. “There is no greater honor than to be asked to strengthen the ties between the United States and the State of Israel. My many trips to Israel, both in government and the private sector, have strengthened my commitment to sustain Israel as a democratic and Jewish state at peace with its neighbors.”