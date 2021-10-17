India seeking to expand economic cooperation with Israel

India is reopening for business, and looking to increase business relations with Israel, India 's Minister of External Affairs Dr. S. Jaishankar told a group of Israeli and Indian business leaders Sunday.

Jaishankar is visiting Israel this week on his first visit to the country since 2017. His visit is in conjunction with the international Blue Flag air force exercise held this week in conjunction with India, the US, Germany, Italy, the UK, France and Greece.

After sustaining significant economic damage during the first phase of the pandemic , India is now confident it can achieve 9% economic growth this year and is having its best year ever for both exports and foreign direct investment.

India has implemented a number of economic reforms in recent years that are giving it greater power to compete in the global economy, Jaishankar said.

"We regard Israel as our most trusted and most innovative partners," Jaishankar said.

India's Minister of External Affairs Dr. S. Jaishankar speaks to a group of business leaders in Jerusalem. (credit: COURTESY INDIAN EMBASSY IN ISRAEL)

Since the diplomatic relations between India and Israel were first established in 1992, bilateral trade and economic relations have grown from $200 million in 1992 to some $5 billion this year, including petroleum trade. Defense trade comprises another $1.5b.

India is now Israel’s third-largest trading partner in Asia and seventh largest globally. Trade has been dominated primarily by diamonds and chemicals, although in recent years, there has been more commerce in areas like hi-tech products and services, electronic machinery, communications systems, medical equipment, and other fields.

Health will be a major focus of future trade relations, as will food tech, energy, mobility, electronics and sustainability technologies, said Anat Bernstein-Reich, Chairperson of the Israel-India Chambers of Commerce and president of TiE Israel.

Israel has 3 economic attaches in India that can help facilitate all sorts of kinds of economic initiatives, said Ron Malka, Director General of the Economy Ministry. He noted that Israel and India worked together at the beginning of the pandemic to help Israel evacuate more than 3,000 Israelis who were stuck in India. India also sent Israel materials needed for drugs and other treatments, he noted.

"Israel and India are a shining example of how two nations could collaborate during the pandemic," Malka said. "There are many avenues of collaboration in place, and there are many more to come."