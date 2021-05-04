Israel sends COVID-19 aid to India

The aid includes thousands of group and individual oxygen generators, which the Indian health system needs immediately.

Israel is also sending respirators, medications and other medical equipment.

In addition, Israel company Amdocs donated 150 oxygen generators, and the Joint Distribution Committee, an international Jewish charity, donated equipment to India, including to the Jewish community in Mumbai.

The assistance will arrive in India on a series of flights in the coming days.

India is currently combatting a severe second wave of coronavirus infections, with a record 386,452 new cases on Friday.

Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi said: "“The extension of emergency assistance is an expression of the deep friendship between our countries, in India’s time of need.

India is one of the most important countries to Israel, Ashkenazi said, and they "share strategic ties that span a wide range of political, security, and economic issues."



In this hour of need, #IsraelStandsWithIndia and is happy to lend a helping hand to our friend. We will be sending several aircraft with thousands of oxygen concentrators & respirators. Our collaboration during this #COVID19 crisis reflects a strong and genuine friendship. pic.twitter.com/Bgr1usq8a4 May 4, 2021

Israeli Ambassador to India Ron Malka tweeted that "in this hour of need, Israel stands with India and is happy to lend a helping hand to our friend."

The Foreign Ministry recalled that at the beginning of the coronavirus crisis last year, India sent masks and raw materials for medications to Israel, and helped arrange the repatriation of Israel citizens.