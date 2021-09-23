The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Haifa Day: Israel, India celebrate 103rd anniversary of the Battle of Haifa

The Battle of Haifa saw the Jodhpur and Mysore Lancers from India liberate the city from the Ottomans. Today, India and Israel celebrate the anniversary of the battle as Haifa Liberation Day.

By AARON REICH  
SEPTEMBER 23, 2021 17:56
Indian lancers are seen in Haifa after taking the city in the 1918 Battle of Haifa. (photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
Indian lancers are seen in Haifa after taking the city in the 1918 Battle of Haifa.
(photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
September 23, 2021 marks the 103rd anniversary of the Battle of Haifa, a World War I battle in the Sinai campaign that saw British Indian soldiers liberate Haifa from the Ottomans.
Taking place during the Battle of Megiddo that saw the British try to liberate what would soon become Mandatory Palestine from the Ottomans, the Entente powers realized they needed a port to resupply the Egyptian Expeditionary Force for it to continue its advance. In order to that, they needed to seize a port. Specifically, they needed to seize Haifa.
The troops tasked with taking the vital port were the soldiers of the 15th (Imperial Service) Cavalry Brigade, consisting largely of soldiers from Jodhpur, Hyderabad and Mysore. The Mysore Lancers were to attack Haifa from the north, while the Jodhpur Lancers had to take the area between Mount Carmel and the Kishon River. This latter task was especially challenging, however. Ottoman machine-gun encampments and artillery lined the area, and quicksand by the riverbanks posed further difficulties. 
The Jodhpur Lancers were led by Maj. Thakur Dalpat Singh Shekhawat, a soldier born to a Rajput noble family who had already been distinguished with the Military Cross for his actions in battle at Abu Tulul in the Jordan Valley for attacking a machine-gun encampment, scattering its crew and capturing an Ottoman commander in July, as noted by the London Gazette.
He was able to lead the cavalry through difficult terrain and under the fire of Ottoman machine guns and artillery. While Dalpat Singh Shekhawat fell in battle, his charge was successful, capturing prisoners, taking down machine gun encampments and eventually storming into the city itself. The Mysore Lancers soon followed, and ultimately they took the city. The exact casualties vary on accounts, but some place the amount of German and Ottoman prisoners taken at 1,350 German and Ottoman prisoners, 17 artillery and 11 machine guns. The British Indian soldiers suffered just eight dead and 34 wounded.
The battle was fast — by at least one account it lasted just an hour. However, it was an undisputed success, with the port falling into British hands. 
But the battle is not only important due to its impact on the war itself. In India, the battle holds significant meaning. In 1922, a monument known as the Teen Murti was erected in New Dheli, commemorating the three cavalry regiments from Mysore, Hyderabad and Jodhpur that fought in the battle. 
The Teen Murti statue, commemorating the Battle of Haifa, is seen being cleaned on November 8, 1998. (credit: REUTERS) The Teen Murti statue, commemorating the Battle of Haifa, is seen being cleaned on November 8, 1998. (credit: REUTERS)
The Mysore and Jodhpur regiments have since been combined, forming India's 61st Cavalry Regiment, though in 2020 it was decided that it would be converted into an armored regiment. However, they have not forgotten their role in liberating Haifa, and take part in an annual celebration and memorial service. Dalpat Singh Shekhawat, for his part, was immortalized as the "Hero of Haifa."
Today, India celebrates the anniversary of the battle as Haifa Liberation Day, or Haifa Day for short. It is often characterized by ceremonies at the Teen Murti and Haifa cemetery and gestures by Israeli and Indian diplomats as a shared memory that bonds the two nations together.
In 2017, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the Haifa Indian Cemetery during an official visit to Israel, unveiling a plaque in honor of the "Hero of Haifa."
In January 2018, then-prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu visited the Teen Murti as the first stop of his visit to India, bringing high-end diplomatic prestige to what were previously more low-key ceremonies.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a World War I memorial for Indian soldiers killed in the battle for Haifa, January 14, 2018 (credit: AVI OHAYON - GPO)Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a World War I memorial for Indian soldiers killed in the battle for Haifa, January 14, 2018 (credit: AVI OHAYON - GPO)
This year, the Israeli Embassy in India's political adviser Hodaya Avzada took part at the ceremony at the Teen Murti.
The Indian Embassy in Israel will hold its official ceremony at the Haifa cemetery on October 7.
Khinvraj Jangid and Herb Keinon contributed to this report.


Tags india history india israel relations world war i
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

The IDF must be accountable for violence against protesters - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef

Yom Kippur was a missed opportunity for MKs to make amends - opinion

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
YEDIDIA Z. STERN

From tribalism to cohesion, and the Israeli cultural war

 By YEDIDIA STERN
Nachman Shai

We must open our homes to disenchanted Jews this Sukkot - opinion

 By NACHMAN SHAI

My Word: The Gilboa prison escape doesn't rock

By LIAT COLLINS
Most Read
1

Israeli anti-vaxx leader dies of COVID-19

Vials with Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine labels are seen in this illustration picture taken March 19, 2021.
2

Mossad assassinated Iran’s chief nuke scientist with remote AI gun - report

Iranian Defense Minister Amir Hatami, speaks during a funeral ceremony of Iranian nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, in Tehran, Iran November 30, 2020.
3

Pool of water near Dead Sea turns blood red, authorities investigating

The bright red color of the waters of Lake Motro between the main Ounianga Lakes of northern Chad, Central Africa
4

Could an Israeli HIV drug stop COVID-19 in only a few days?

Vials of the Israeli drug Codivir
5

Are the Taliban descendants of Israel?

TALIBAN FORCES patrol in front of Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, September 2

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by