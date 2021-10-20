The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post World News

Indian woman in her 60s gives birth to first child

Jivuben Valabhai Rabari, who is between 65 and 70 years old, volunteered to participate in an in-vitro fertilization (IVF).

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
OCTOBER 20, 2021 17:50
Jivuben Valabhai Rabari holds her newborn baby. (photo credit: REUTERS)
Jivuben Valabhai Rabari holds her newborn baby.
(photo credit: REUTERS)
A woman in Kutch, India, who is between 65 and 70 years old, gave birth to her first child, according to a report in The Times of India.
The woman, Jivuben Valabhai Rabari, did not have documents confirming her age, but she told doctors she was between 65 and 70 years old.
Rabari volunteered to participate in an in-vitro fertilization (IVF). Although doctors warned her of the risks of pregnancy at her age, she insisted on going through with the procedure.
The doctors regulated Rabari's menstrual cycles with oral medication, widened her uterus, fertilized her eggs and created a blastocyst, a cell structure that is the early stages of an embryo, which they then implanted in the uterus, gynecologist Dr. Naresh Bhanushali told the Times.
The doctors conducted a sonography two weeks into the pregnancy and saw that a healthy fetus was developing. After eight months, they successfully performed a caesarian section, according to the newspaper.
Jivuben Valabhai Rabari (R) with her husband and newborn baby. (credit: REUTERS)Jivuben Valabhai Rabari (R) with her husband and newborn baby. (credit: REUTERS)
Rabari and her husband, who have been married for 45 years, were previously unable to have children, but "now, at their extreme age, they were determined to become parents," Maariv reported.
“When the Rabari couple first came to us, we told [them that she] would not be able to give birth at such an older age, but they both kept insisting," Bhanushali said in Maariv. "I admit, this is one of the rarest cases I have encountered."


Tags india IVF Mother Birth
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Colin Powell was a true friend of Israel - editorial

By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader

Social media should be held responsible for its toxic impact - opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Gil Troy

To my youngest daughter, joining the IDF

 By GIL TROY
Zalman Shoval

Israel relations in Congress aren't what they used to be - opinion

 By ZALMAN SHOVAL
Efraim Zuroff

Canada failed to deal with their WWII Nazis residents - opinion

 By EFRAIM ZUROFF
Most Read
1

Multiple asteroids larger than pyramids head towards Earth

An asteroid is seen approaching Earth (illustrative).
2

Aspirin lowers risk of COVID: New findings support preliminary Israeli trial

Shaare Zedek hospital team members wearing safety gear work in the Coronavirus ward of Shaare Zedek hospital in Jerusalem on September 23, 2021.
3

Apophis: What you should know about the asteroid skimming by Earth in 2029

An asteroid is seen falling to Earth, breaking apart in the atmosphere (illustrative).
4

Ancient Egyptian killer whale with legs identified as new species

Female sperm whale.
5

‘Jewish supremacy’ conspiracy theory spread on Irish parliament floor

MEMBERS OF Students for a Just Palestine protest a scheduled lecture by Ambassador to Ireland Ze’ev Boker at Trinity College in Dublin, Ireland

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by