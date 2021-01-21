Israeli startup looks to improve IVF for millions of couples

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

The average cost of an IVF baby in the United States is $66,000, the company noted.



Embryonics, which was founded in 2018 in Haifa, uses new advances in machine learning, and was developed on a uniquely curated data set from tens of thousands of IVF cycles, including time-lapse videos of embryos. Beyond embryo selection, for which they are the first to demonstrate improved pregnancy rates, the company is also using this technology to create personalized hormonal treatments for IVF patients and other solutions such as recommending which eggs to preserve.

Dr.Yael Zamir "All this together, based on our calculations, will improve the overall success rate of an IVF process by an average of 10%, which is a lot of - what we call - AI babies , a lot of money and long periods of time," the company's CEO, Dr. Yael Zamir, said. "We are not trying to mimic the human expert, we are introducing a new level of accuracy."

Zamir, a mother of four, was known as the first Haredi medical doctor to graduate from an Israeli medical school, the company's spokesman noted.