The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post World News Russia-Ukraine War

Russia's FSB assigned by Putin to kill Prigozhin, Ukraine intel claims

Major General Kyrylo Budanov said that he isn't sure if FSB will successfully carry out the assassination.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JULY 1, 2023 22:13
Wagner mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin leaves the headquarters of the Southern Military District amid the group's pullout from the city of Rostov-on-Don, Russia, June 24, 2023. (photo credit: REUTERS/ALEXANDER ERMOCHENKO)
Wagner mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin leaves the headquarters of the Southern Military District amid the group's pullout from the city of Rostov-on-Don, Russia, June 24, 2023.
(photo credit: REUTERS/ALEXANDER ERMOCHENKO)

Russian President Vladimir Putin had assigned Russia's Federal Security Service to assassinate Wagner mercenary group founder Yevgeny Prigozhin, Ukrainian intelligence claimed on Friday.

Major General Kyrylo Budanov told the War Zone media outlet that any assassination attempts that Russia tries will take time to carry out. However, Budanov also said that he isn't sure if FSB will successfully carry out the assassination. The Ukrainian military official also stated that Kyiv has for a while has been aware of Prigozhin's mutiny plans.

Furthermore, Budanov also said that Prigozhin nor his mercenary group will not create any problems for Ukraine in Belarus, Newsweek reported him as saying. The reason for this statement is because of an undisclosed agreement between Prigozhin and the Kremlin earlier where the Wagner leader and his contractors were allowed to leave for Belarus. Furthermore, satellite photos that were recently taken suggest that Belarus is building an army camp for Wagner personnel, according to multiple reports.

Earlier this week, the FSB said it closed the criminal case over Prigozhin's armed insurrection with the Wagner rebellion, The Kyiv Independent reported.

Prigozhin and Wagner's rebellion

Prigozhin last month launched what the Independent described as a "march for justice" against the Russian military after a missile had allegedly targeted the mercenary group's troops while they were stationed in Ukraine, but the rebellion was only brief, lasting for less than a day.

Yevgeny Prigozhin, founder of Russia's Wagner mercenary force, speaks in Paraskoviivka, Ukraine in this still image from an undated video released on March 3, 2023. (credit: PRESS SERVICE OF ''CONCORD''/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS) Yevgeny Prigozhin, founder of Russia's Wagner mercenary force, speaks in Paraskoviivka, Ukraine in this still image from an undated video released on March 3, 2023. (credit: PRESS SERVICE OF ''CONCORD''/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)

Newsweek was told by senior intelligence analyst Zev Faintuch from the security firm Global Guardian, that the Wagner founder was still useful to Putin, but that the Russian president is merely waiting for the right time to carry the assassination out.



Related Tags
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Nazi-smuggling submarine found in Argentina causes international stir

USS Gato off Mare Island Navy Yard, November 29, 1944
2

Family of Titan victim outraged by submarine-themed ball at his college

The Titan submersible, operated by OceanGate Expeditions to explore the wreckage of the sunken SS Titanic off the coast of Newfoundland, dives in an undated photograph.
3

Saudi farm brings Arizona water controversy to boiling point

TOURISTS ARE seen on a beach in the Aqaba Gulf in front of the island of Tiran. Could its transfer from Saudi Arabia to Egypt help trigger a deal between Saudi and Israel?
4

Roseanne Barr: 'Nobody died in the Holocaust, 6 million Jews should die'

Roseanne Barr (MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
5

What did the final moments of the Titan sub crew look like?

The Titan submersible, operated by OceanGate Expeditions to explore the wreckage of the sunken Titanic off the coast of Newfoundland, dives in an undated photograph
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by