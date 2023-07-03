The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Putin's comment on funding Wagner shows link to Ukraine - prosecutor

Putin said last week that Wagner and its founder, Yevgeny Prigozhin, had received almost $2 billion from Russia in the past year.

By REUTERS
Published: JULY 3, 2023 10:30
MEMBERS OF the Wagner Group stand on a tank near the headquarters of the Southern Military District in the city of Rostov-on-Don, Russia, last week. (photo credit: REUTERS)
Russian President Vladimir Putin's recent comments about payments to the Wagner group was "like direct evidence" that Wagner's mercenaries were an illegal arm of the Russian army in the war, Ukraine's top prosecutor told Reuters this week.

Ukrainian Prosecutor General Andriy Kostin made the comments in The Hague where he was attending the opening of the International Centre for the Prosecution of the Crime of Aggression on Monday.

Kostin said his office had identified Prigozhin as a suspect during investigations this year and that Wagner fighters were responsible for some of the most serious war crimes since the Feb. 24, 2022 invasion.

While Russia attempts to distinguish between Wagner forces and its military, Putin's comments last week about state budget spending on Wagner was "like direct evidence that they are not only de facto, but probably, illegally, also are part of the Russian army." The use of mercenaries by states in armed conflict is banned under the Geneva Conventions.

Russian President Vladimir Putin gives a televised address in Moscow, Russia, June 24, 2023. (credit: SPUTNIK/GAVRIIL GRIGOROV/POOL VIA REUTERS) Russian President Vladimir Putin gives a televised address in Moscow, Russia, June 24, 2023. (credit: SPUTNIK/GAVRIIL GRIGOROV/POOL VIA REUTERS)

Among more than 93,000 incidents of potential war crimes Kostin's office was investigating were many atrocities Wagner forces committed, Kostin said.

They are "among the most severe crimes against our civilians and our prisoners of war," Kostin said.

Wagner Group is a threat to countries worldwide - Kostin

The Wagner Group poses a threat not only to Ukraine, but to peace and security in many countries, including in Latin America, Africa and the Middle East, he said.

Kostin appealed to allies, including the US and Britain, to classify Wagner as a terrorist organization so it can be prosecuted and its assets frozen.

"Prigozhin is already a suspect in criminal proceedings in Ukraine, but the main thing is to stop the activity of such groups," he said.



