Russia says it thwarts Ukrainian rocket attack on Crimean Bridge, downs drones

Ukraine has been stepping up its attacks on the vital and symbolic Kerch Bridge, the only land connection between Crimea and Russia.

By REUTERS
Published: AUGUST 12, 2023 16:14
Kerch bridge damaged in July (photo credit: REUTERS)
Kerch bridge damaged in July
(photo credit: REUTERS)

Russia's Defense Ministry said on Saturday that Ukraine had tried unsuccessfully to strike the Crimean Bridge across the Kerch Strait with S-200 rockets, but that no damage or casualties had been caused.

The 12-mile (19-km) bridge, which links Russian-annexed Crimea to Russia, has come under repeated attack from Ukrainian forces since Moscow launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24, 2022.

"The Ukrainian missile was detected in a timely manner and was intercepted in the air by Russian air defense systems. No damage or casualties were reported," the ministry said in a statement.

In a statement posted earlier on the Telegram messaging app, Russian-installed Crimea governor Sergei Aksyonov said two rockets had been downed by anti-aircraft defenses near the bridge. He also said the bridge was undamaged.

Footage circulating on Russian social media on Saturday appeared to show the bridge wreathed in smoke. Reuters could not verify the footage. Interfax news agency reported that the bridge was briefly shut to traffic but that it later reopened.

Ukrainian serviceman of 108th separate territorial defence brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine launches a drone near a frontline,August 4, 2023 (credit: REUTERS/STRINGER) Ukrainian serviceman of 108th separate territorial defence brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine launches a drone near a frontline,August 4, 2023 (credit: REUTERS/STRINGER)

Separately, Russian forces destroyed 20 Ukrainian drones launched onto the Crimean Peninsula earlier on Saturday, Russia's Defense Ministry said.

There were no casualties and no damage as a result of the drone attacks, the ministry said on Telegram. It said 14 drones were destroyed by air defense systems and six were suppressed by electronic warfare.

Reuters could not independently verify the report.

"The Ukrainian missile was detected in a timely manner and was intercepted in the air by Russian air defense systems. No damage or casualties were reported,"

Russian Defense Ministry

It was not immediately clear what was targeted in those reported attacks on the Black Sea peninsula, which Russia annexed from Ukraine in 2014.

Ukrainian drone attacks are increasing

Drone attacks on Russian-controlled territories in Ukraine and deep inside Russia have increased since a drone was destroyed over the Kremlin in early May.

Ukraine almost never publicly claims responsibility for the attacks but has said destroying Russia's military infrastructure is crucial for Kyiv's counteroffensive.

The Crimean Bridge was badly damaged last October in a powerful blast that Russian officials said was caused by a truck that blew up while crossing the bridge, killing three people.

Ukraine's SBU domestic intelligence agency later claimed responsibility for the sabotage operation.

The bridge, which is the only direct link between the transport network of Russia and the peninsula, was a flagship project for Russian President Vladimir Putin, who opened it for road traffic to much fanfare by driving a truck across in 2018.



