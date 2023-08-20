Ukraine warns Israel: Maltreatment of refugees will cost you Uman

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky issued Israel a warning on Friday regarding visas for Ukrainians seeking to enter Israel.

In a statement from his weekly briefing to Ukrainians, and published on the Ukrainian president’s official government website, Zelesky said, ”I listened to the report of the Border Guard, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Intelligence regarding the treatment of our citizens - immigrants who are in different countries, and regarding visa regimes. The things that the citizens of Ukraine actually face in the visa issue. Managers responsible for these issues have been given appropriate tasks. The rights of Ukrainian citizens must be guaranteed.”

Yevgen Korniychuk, Ukraine’s ambassador to Israel, elucidated the statement, asserting that it was directed at Israel.

“The government of Ukraine will not tolerate humiliation of its citizens while entering Israel. We will halt our bilateral visa waiver agreements as stipulated by Article 7 of the intergovernmental agreement. This option is on the table of our government,” Korniychuk said. “It is unthinkable,” he added, “that we will have to go out of our way to host tens of thousands of Israelis in Uman, with a high-security risk, and with a huge logistical effort, when on the other hand – the Israeli government abuses our citizens who come to Israel within the framework of the treaty between the two countries.”

The Ukrainian ambassador to Israel went on to state that if Israel would like Ukraine to continue to permit Israelis to visit Ukraine, including Uman, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu should directly involve himself in solving the Ukrainian visa issue.

Ukraine’s Ambassador to Israel Yevgen Korniychuk. (credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/MAARIV)

Moshe Arbel hits back at Korniychuk's claims

Some in the Israeli government quickly hit back at the Ukrainian ambassador’s assertion that Israel was being abusive to Ukrainians seeking to enter the country.

Shas MK Moshe Arbel, who is currently serving as the Interior and Health Minster, emphatically denounced Korniychuk's statement.

"I completely reject the claims about the humiliation of Ukrainian citizens upon entering Israel,” Arbel said. “The Israeli immigration policy welcomes tourists from many countries in the world, including Ukraine. In cases where there is suspicion of illegal use of a tourist visa for work or settlement purposes, the Population and Immigration Authority exercises its legal authority. The brave partnership between Israel and Ukraine will continue, as the Minister of Health I am proud of the completion of the process of transferring the medicines to Ukraine and of the collaborations in the field of health maintained by my office and I intend to continue and deepen these collaborations.”