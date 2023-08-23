The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
WATCH: Ukraine targets Russian tanks, ammo with 'Vampire' drones

The "Vampires" can carry up to 15 kg and are mainly used to attack Russian military vehicles like armored vehicles and tanks as well as ammunition storage.

By SHACHAR BERDISHEVSKY/MAARIV
Published: AUGUST 23, 2023 17:12
A Ukrainian serviceman practices to use a drone, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, near the town of Chasiv Yar, Donetsk region, Ukraine March 8, 2023 (photo credit: Oleksandr Ratushniak/Reuters)
A Ukrainian serviceman practices to use a drone, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, near the town of Chasiv Yar, Donetsk region, Ukraine March 8, 2023
(photo credit: Oleksandr Ratushniak/Reuters)

The unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) have become a success story: The Ukrainian defense ministry in recent days has shared footage showing attacks using UAVs made by Ukraine that were used against Russian soldiers near Bakhmut.

The UAVs, which have been dubbed "Vampires", hit Russian weapons storage and armored vehicles and even succeeded in evading Moscow's electronic warfare, according to Ukraine's Digital Transformation Minister Mykhailo Fedorov.

Fedorov said earlier this month that "Ukraine is on its way to being a world leader in drone production," adding that "18 months of war caused a big change in the production of unmanned vehicles in Ukraine. In one year, the Ukrainian drone industry will develop different types of such a vehicle. Before the invasion, the Ukrainian industry focused mainly on patrol drones, and today the focus is on bombers."

The "Vampires" can carry a load of up to 15 kg and are mainly used to attack Russian military vehicles like armored vehicles and tanks as well as ammunition storage.

A view shows the damaged facade of an office building in the Moscow City following a reported Ukrainian drone attack in Moscow, Russia, July 30, 2023 (credit: REUTERS/STAFF) A view shows the damaged facade of an office building in the Moscow City following a reported Ukrainian drone attack in Moscow, Russia, July 30, 2023 (credit: REUTERS/STAFF)

Fedorov explained that "every UAV is equipped with a thermal camera so that it's also effective at night. Soon you will see significant results from these tools."

How much damage have the Vampires caused?

On Monday, Fedorov even tweeted that the Ukrainian army succeeded in striking 33 Russian tanks, 43 armored vehicles, and 10 ammunition and fuel storage facilities thanks to the "Vampires".

Earlier on Wednesday, a Ukrainian drone attack hit the supersonic bomber of the Russian TU-22 flagship which took a big part in the massive drone attacks on Ukraine, according to Ukrainian media.



