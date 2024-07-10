Biden awards NATO Secretary General Stoltenberg with Presidential Medal of Freedom

President Joe Biden sounded clear and animated delivering remarks on Tuesday night from Washington, D.C. where NATO partners gathered to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the alliance at a critical moment for both the state of democracies around the world and the state of Biden's future as a presidential candidate.

The Biden delivering the remarks at the NATO summit sounded more like the Biden of the State of the Union -- sharp, loud and at times yelling to punctuate certain words -- and less like the tired, mumbling Biden of the presidential debate and recent media interviews.

Biden announced a historic joint donation of air defense equipment for Ukraine with Germany, Netherlands, Romania and Italy providing Ukraine with the equipment for five additional strategic air defense systems.

"Over the coming months, the United States and our partners intend to provide Ukraine with dozens of additional tactical air defense systems," Biden said. "The United States will make sure that when we export critical defense interceptors, Ukraine goes to the front of the line."

Biden said Ukraine will receive "hundreds of additional munitions" over the next year, helping protect Ukrainian cities against Russian missile attacks on the frontlines. A Ukrainian national flag is pictured in front of the NATO emblem, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in central Kyiv, Ukraine July 11, 2023. (credit: REUTERS/VALENTYN OGIRENKO/FILE PHOTO)

"The war will end with Ukraine remaining a free and independent country. Russia will not prevail, Ukraine will prevail," Biden said.

Biden noted the fact that both Democratic and Republicans are united in support of NATO, knowing that Americans are stronger with their friends.

Biden's closing remarks

Biden concluded his remarks by presenting NATO Secretary General Jens Stotlenberg with the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the nation's highest civilian honor.