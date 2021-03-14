Interpol drops arrest warrant for Sbarro bomber Ahlam al-Tamimi

Arab media sources first reported on this on March 8, when a letter from Interpol said that Tamimi was no longer "subject to notice."

Her husband, Nizar Tamimi, later confirmed this on Facebook, writing in a post: “With this legal victory, her name was removed from the wanted list of Interpol, praise be to God,” according to i24.

Tamimi has reaffirmed her lack of remorse for the deaths she caused in multiple interviews since her release. Tamimi was arrested and imprisoned for her role in the bombing, and was sentenced to 16 life-sentences in jail. However, she was freed in 2011 during the prisoner swap to free captured IDF soldier Gilad Schalit.



Following her release, Tamimi hosted a weekly show for nearly five years, between 2012 and 2016, which was filmed in Jordan and was jointly produced by Hamas and Jordan's Muslim Brotherhood.

She has made many other media appearances since, including on the BBC's Arabic-language channel on October 8. This sparked outrage from the families of victims of the bombing, who urged the BBC to apologize, which they later did

In 2013, the US Justice Department filed criminal charges against Tamimi, who currently resides in Jordan, but Jordan lacks an extradition treaty with the US. The Trump administration had offered a $5 million reward for her capture, multiple reports noted.

In response to Interpol's decision to drop Tamimi's arrest warrant, watchdog NGO the Simon Wiesenthal Center (SWC) has called on the international law enforcement agency to bring it back.

In a letter addressed to Interpol Secretary-General Jürgen Stock, SWC international relations director Dr. Shimon Samuels noted that removing the arrest warrant “would encourage further terrorism and deny justice and closure for the victims and survivors.”

He added that SWC “urges you to prevent INTERPOL from falling to Palestinian mayhem."