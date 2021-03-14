The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Interpol drops arrest warrant for Sbarro bomber Ahlam al-Tamimi

Simon Wiesenthal Center: Dropping arrest warrant “would encourage further terrorism and deny justice and closure for the victims and survivors.”

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
MARCH 14, 2021 03:17
Sbarro pizzeria after Palestinian terrorists detonated a bomb (photo credit: REUTERS)
Sbarro pizzeria after Palestinian terrorists detonated a bomb
(photo credit: REUTERS)
International law enforcement body Interpol has dropped its arrest warrant for Ahlam Ahmad al-Tamimi, the terrorist responsible for the 2001 Sbarro pizzeria bombing in Jerusalem that killed 15 people, including eight children.
Arab media sources first reported on this on March 8, when a letter from Interpol said that Tamimi was no longer "subject to notice." 
Her husband, Nizar Tamimi, later confirmed this on Facebook, writing in a post: “With this legal victory, her name was removed from the wanted list of Interpol, praise be to God,” according to i24.
Tamimi was arrested and imprisoned for her role in the bombing, and was sentenced to 16 life-sentences in jail. However, she was freed in 2011 during the prisoner swap to free captured IDF soldier Gilad Schalit.
Tamimi has reaffirmed her lack of remorse for the deaths she caused in multiple interviews since her release. 

Following her release, Tamimi hosted a weekly show for nearly five years, between 2012 and 2016, which was filmed in Jordan and was jointly produced by Hamas and Jordan's Muslim Brotherhood.

She has made many other media appearances since, including on the BBC's Arabic-language channel on October 8. This sparked outrage from the families of victims of the bombing, who urged the BBC to apologize, which they later did.
In 2013, the US Justice Department filed criminal charges against Tamimi, who currently resides in Jordan, but Jordan lacks an extradition treaty with the US. The Trump administration had offered a $5 million reward for her capture, multiple reports noted.
In response to Interpol's decision to drop Tamimi's arrest warrant, watchdog NGO the Simon Wiesenthal Center (SWC) has called on the international law enforcement agency to bring it back.
In a letter addressed to Interpol Secretary-General Jürgen Stock, SWC international relations director Dr. Shimon Samuels noted that removing the arrest warrant “would encourage further terrorism and deny justice and closure for the victims and survivors.”
He added that SWC “urges you to prevent INTERPOL from falling to Palestinian mayhem."

Donna Rachel Edmunds contributed to this report.



Tags Terrorism interpol simon wiesenthal center Terrorist
