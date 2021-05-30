The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Iranian-backed militias are in America’s sights

No response to the drone strikes has been released, so it appears the US has taken wait and see approach regarding the situation in Iraq.

By SETH J. FRANTZMAN  
MAY 30, 2021 14:31
An Iranian Shahed 171 drone dropping a bomb as part of a military exercise in the Gulf, in Iran (photo credit: REUTERS)
An Iranian Shahed 171 drone dropping a bomb as part of a military exercise in the Gulf, in Iran
(photo credit: REUTERS)
Washington is growing tired of Iranian-backed militia threats in Iraq. After protesters were suppressed the US released the following message:
“The United States is outraged that peaceful demonstrators who took to the streets to urge reform were met with threats and brutal violence.  Moreover, the violation of Iraqi sovereignty and rule of law by armed militias harms all Iraqis and their country. We welcome every effort by the government to hold accountable the militias, thugs, and vigilante groups for their attacks against Iraqis exercising their right to freedom of expression and peaceful assembly as well as for their assault on the rule of law.” 
The larger context is that attacks on US forces in Iraq that continued this year after the Biden administration came into office. This problem goes back to May 2019 when the Trump administration sent Mike Pompeo to the region to warn of threats coming from Iran’s role in Iraq and the Gulf.
Tensions grew when Iran downed a US drone and there were attacks on Saudi Arabia from Kataib Hezbollah in Iraq. Iranian-backed militias in Iraq began using 107mm rockets to strike at US facilities in Baghdad, Taji, Balad, Qayarra and others.
In the fall of 2019, pro-Iran groups linked to the Popular Mobilization Units and Badr Organization accused Israel of airstrikes.  Attacks increased and the US eventually responded in December 2019 with airstrikes and killed IRGC Quds Force head Qasem Soleimani and Kataib Hezbollah leader Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis.
Iran retaliated with an attack on the Al-Asad base in Iraq and the US started to withdraw forces from almost all its facilities in Iraq except Union III near the embassy and airport in Baghdad and Erbil in the Kurdistan region.
Iran then shifted its strategy to increasingly target Al-Asad the airport and Embassy more, and then Erbil last fall.
In early 2021, Iran used rockets and drones to attack, which constituted a major development and represented a new threat. A hangar was damaged at Al-Asad base in May by another Iranian drone supplied to pro-Iranian militias in Iraq. 
The US carried out a retaliatory series of airstrikes under Biden, hitting Iran-backed groups in Syria on February 26.
The administration was also looking at how Iran was suppressing protesters and killing dissidents.
Largely, the administration didn't want Iraq to push US forces to leave. The US is already in a precarious position in Syria where it has ended an oil concession and may cut funding for anti-ISIS fighters.
Trump had sought to reduce US forces in Iraq and Syria, with only several thousand personnel remaining. Erbil is not a major hub for the US because the Kurdistan region is generally sympathetic and friendly to the US. With Brett McGurk and some key officials coming back with the Biden admin, there should be focus on stability in Iraq. Under the Trump administration, there was some “strategic dialogue” with Iraq, but the Iranian-backed militias wanted the US out.
The US said “we reaffirm the US government’s enduring commitment to the Iraqi people and a strong, sovereign, and prosperous Iraq.”  
"In the wake of the drone attack, the “prospect of a military response was discussed within Biden admin,” The Washington Post in a report by Louisa Loveluck and John Hudson said.
The question is, what reaction will the drone incident entail?
Others in the administration want restraint, the report said.  
Another report at the Daily Caller claimed that “the administration is looking hard at a broad range of responses to Shiite militia aggression against Americans in Iraq.”
It noted that “this individual said officials would seek Biden’s approval for the strike orders some time soon, but could not specify a specific timeframe. The first source with knowledge of the situation suggested the meeting will take place Friday, though this was not independently confirmed by the Caller.” 
This leaves many questions about what the US is thinking regarding Iraq. No response to the drone strikes has been released, so it appears the US has taken wait and see approach.
The US statement on the protesters shows the US is paying close attention on the ground. However, Washington knows how tenuous the US role is in Iraq. Upsetting the apple cart now may not be in the cards. 


