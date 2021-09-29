The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post World News

Iran’s naval commander highlights naval success - analysis

The Iranian commander said that Iran’s navy has been helpful in rescuing people at sea. He also highlighted the diversity of Iran’s navy.

By SETH J. FRANTZMAN  
SEPTEMBER 29, 2021 07:17
Iranian Navy ships on a training exercise (photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
Iranian Navy ships on a training exercise
(photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
Admiral Shahram Irani, the head of the Iranian navy, paid a visit to the Kurdish region of Iran, where he is from. He was in Sanandaj, according to Iranian reports, where he spoke on a TV program and held other meetings.  
He highlighted the navy’s recent successes and also encouraged Kurdish Iranian youth to be encouraged by these recent successes. Iran’s Kurdish community has been sidelined by the regime at times and there are many Kurdish dissident groups that Iran has contended with.
However, unlike in Turkey, Syria, and Iraq, the Kurds in Iran have not faced genocide and attempts to erase their identity or deny them citizenship. The Iranian admiral said: "It is necessary for the people of Iran and the province of Kurdistan to know that we have been encouraged many times through international organizations to take some helpful action,” according to reports at Fars News and Tasnim news in Iran. 
The Iranian commander said that Iran’s navy has been helpful in rescuing people at sea. He also highlighted the diversity of Iran’s navy, noting that those who serve in the navy come from many ethnic groups in Iran.
"Our daily effort and strategy are to be able to hold our country's flag in the best possible way and with high authority,” he said.  
AN IRANIAN NAVY boat tackles a fire on an oil tanker after it was attacked in the Gulf of Oman last week. (credit: TASNIM NEWS AGENCY)AN IRANIAN NAVY boat tackles a fire on an oil tanker after it was attacked in the Gulf of Oman last week. (credit: TASNIM NEWS AGENCY)
Iran wants to expand and modernize its navy. However, Iran’s navy also lacks resources because of competition from the IRGC which has its own naval units in Iraq. In recent years, the navy saw setbacks, such as a fire that sank one of its largest ships.
This year the navy sent two ships on a long voyage to Russia to showcase Iran’s abilities. The naval commander “further called on the youth of Kurdistan, academics, and scientists to step into this field and follow in their footsteps by gaining knowledge and awareness, because the space and platform for this are ready,” the report said. The commander noted that the recent naval mission to Russia covered some 45,000km.  
"I am very happy to be back in my hometown today," he said in an interview with members of the media. "I kiss the hands of each and every one of the dear people of Kurdistan." This shows how Iran’s naval commander is able to emphasize his Kurdish background. This is in contrast to some nationalist media in Iraq, Turkey, and Syria which often host anti-Kurdish views.  
Iran wants to use its navy to build stronger relations with countries like China and Russia. Although Iran’s navy is no match for the US, Iran has frequently used it to show that it can threaten its enemies. Recent tensions with Israel, for instance, led Iran to carry out attacks on commercial shipping. These attacks are often led by the IRGC, as opposed to Iran’s regular naval units. 


Tags kurds iranian news Navy
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

What challenges will Germany's next leader face?

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
sneh aj 224.88

Is AOC's deplorable Iron Dome move a shift for the Democrats? - opinion

 By EPHRAIM SNEH
Mark Regev

What the Gilboa Prison escape says about the Israeli paradox

 By MARK REGEV
Micah Halpern

Jewish holidays were designed for Israel - opinion

 By MICAH HALPERN
Ruthie Blum

Iron Dome woes, and Yair Lapid in la-la land - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM
Most Read
1

747-sized asteroid skimmed by Earth, and scientists didn't see it coming

An asteroid is seen approaching Earth (illustrative).
2

Crusader mass grave in Lebanon sheds light on cruelty of medieval warfare

Tourists walk at the sea castle of the port-city of Sidon, southern Lebanon October 3, 2011.
3

Iran denies NYT Mossad assassination report

Members of Iranian forces carry the coffin of nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh during a funeral ceremony in Tehran on November 30.
4

Could DNA vaccines be the next tool in the world’s battle against COVID-19?

A man receives a dose of the COVISHIELD vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), manufactured by Serum Institute of India, inside a passenger bus in Ahmedabad, India, September 23, 2021
5

Did the destruction of this Middle Bronze Age city inspire the story of Sodom?

‘THE DESTRUCTION Of Sodom And Gomorrah,’ John Martin, 1852

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by