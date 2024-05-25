4 hospitalized as Raisi mourners, anti-Iranian regime protesters clash in London

After footage of a pro-Iranian regime group attacking protesters in London circulated on X on Friday evening, the Metropolitan Police confirmed that clashes had broken out between protesters and those mourning the now-deceased Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi.

Raisi, according to Iranian sources, was killed last week after his helicopter crashed. Being a figurehead for a regime that has killed unknown numbers of people, his death caused mixed reactions throughout the Iranian diaspora and the wider globe.

“At 18:21h on Friday, 24 May officers were called to Alperton Lane, Wembley following reports of disorder,” the police stated. “An event was taking place to mark the death of the President of Iran, attended by supporters of the Iranian government.

Footage has been shared online this evening showing disorder in Alperton Lane, Wembley. Supporters of the Iranian government and anti-government protesters clashed, leaving four people injured. An investigation is under way. You can read more about the incident below: pic.twitter.com/3BRLGC2e8K — Brent MPS | North West BCU (@MPSBrent) May 24, 2024

“Anti-government protesters had gathered outside the venue, and clashes had broken out between groups…

“Four people were injured and treated by paramedics. Their injuries are not believed to be either life-threatening or life-changing.” A SUPPORTER of then-Iranian presidential candidate Ebrahim Raisi kisses his poster during a campaign rally in Tehran, in 2017. (credit: TIMA VIA REUTERS)

The police also confirmed that one man had been arrested on suspicion of violent disorder in relation to the incident.

Footage of the attacks

Niyak Ghorbani, an Iranian anti-Hamas activist who has previously spoken with the Jerusalem Post, shared footage online of the protest and subsequent clashes.

The footage revealed men punching one another while screaming in the streets and a pro-regime man kicking a woman lying on the floor while she screamed.

The woman had screamed out the name “Nika Shakarami,” a 16-year-old girl raped and murdered by Iranian security forces in 2022, according to Iran International.

Islamic republic supporters attacked Iranian people in 120 Alperton lane , Wembley @metpliceuk pic.twitter.com/YeETSBuClP — Niyak Ghorbani (نیاک) (@GhorbaniiNiyak) May 24, 2024

He later shared that the woman in the video, Bahar, was admitted to hospital where she reportedly had scans taken of her head and legs. A representative of Bahar, who can not at this time be authenticated by the Jerusalem Post, claimed that she was denied medical treatment after a nurse heard her private discussions.

Bahar has been admitted to Chelsea Hospital and is awaiting scans for her head and leg! https://t.co/cHBQaeRCi9 — Niyak Ghorbani (نیاک) (@GhorbaniiNiyak) May 25, 2024

Ghorbani also shared a video of his fellow protesters receiving medical attention after the clashes.

In a Saturday morning update, Ghorbani refuted the police claim that none of the injuries sustained were life altering, explaining that a protester had been transferred to a medical ward after suffering a severe spinal injury.