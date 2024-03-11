Iranian anti-Hamas activist detained by London police, later ‘de-arrested’

Niyak Ghorbani was arrested while holding an anti-Hamas placard at a London pro-Palestinian protest on Saturday, police confirmed.

The Iranian 38-year-old activist held a sign reading “Don’t attack the law. Hamas is a terrorist. U.K. added Hamas to the terrorist list “Terrorism Act 2000” in March 2021.”

Footage from the incident shows Ghorbani’s sign garnering attention from the surrounding protesters as people began chanting “Free Palestine” and “shame on you” at him while attempting to cover his sign with the Palestinian flag.

The altercations quickly turned physical with protesters attempting to grab at his sign and Ghorbani was filmed being shoved by a protester before trying to leave the heated situation.

Metropolitan Police followed Ghorbani and multiple officers were recorded cornering and arresting him. One officer was also filmed crumpling Ghorbani’s banner to the cheers of the demonstrating crowds.

Ghorbani later told the Jerusalem Post that the police injured his hand and back during the arrest. A sign at a London pro-Palestinian march, December 9, 2023. (credit: @_Jacker_)

The Metropolitan Police published in an a statement on X that they had not arrested Ghorbani for the anti-Hamas banner, but had arrested him for assault as “officers intervened to prevent a breach of peace.”

The statement also confirmed that after officers “fully reviewed footage provided of the incident…he was later de-arrested.”

The statement did not reveal if the protesters involved in the altercation had been arrested but Ghorbani told the Post that they had not been.

Ghorbani also told the Post “Initially, the police claimed my intention was to disrupt the gathering. They threw me to the ground and arrested me. Despite seeing my poster and realizing I hadn't said anything against the laws of England, they detained me… the police told me I was arrested for disrupting the gathering, then after five minutes, they said someone had complained about me for resisting. However, eventually, when my friends presented videos to the police, they realized their grave mistake and released me, warning me of arrest if I return[ed] to a Hamas-supporting gathering.

“However, instead of apologizing, the police issued a statement full of lies and played with my dignity. It's shameful.”

Jonathan Turner, executive director for UK Lawyer for Israel, reviewed footage of the arrest and confirmed to the Post that the police may have broken the law during the arrest and prevented those who assaulted Ghorbani from being identified.

“It appears from the footage that the police brutally arrested the wrong person,” Turner said. “Niyak Ghorbani was entitled to use reasonable force to prevent a person who was attempting to steal his poster, which said ‘Hamas is Terrorist.’

“In arresting Mr Ghorbani, the police appear to have committed criminal offences of assault and false imprisonment. In addition, it appears that a policeman took and screwed up his poster. As well as theft of his property and criminal damage, this was also destruction of evidence that might have had fingerprints identifying the real offender.”

PLEASE SHARE:I ask the man carrying the “Hamas are terrorists” sign why he has been arrested? pic.twitter.com/nmTNKPRnDS — Inc.Monocle (@IncMonocle) March 9, 2024

Ghorbani told officers that he did not assault anybody and that his intention was to show the British public that the protesters were supporting Hamas and not the Palestinian civilians of Gaza.

Last month, Metropolitan Police forcibly removed Ghorbani while he was protesting against Hamas in a similar incident, according to an exclusive by the Daily Mail. Leading up to the removal, Ghorbani claimed that protesters threw bottles, sticks, clods of earth and other items at him.

Information about Ghorbani

Ghorbani has lived in the United Kingdom for two years and a half years, previously residing in Germany after escaping the Iranian regime.

“As an Iranian residing in the UK, amidst the turmoil caused by extremist Islamists and Marxist-Leninists in my homeland, I strive to not only represent the voice of the Iranian people but also express gratitude to those who have welcomed me into their country,” he told the Post.

"After enduring 45 years of bitter repression and slaughter by the Islamic Republic and its oppressive arms like Hamas, Hezbollah, etc., we, the people of Iran, seek to show the world that we are advocates of peace and friendship," he said

The weekly demonstrations in London

London has been the grounds of weekly pro-Palestinian demonstrations which have been repeatedly condemned by politicians and Jewish community groups.

A November survey by Campaign Against Antisemitism found that 90% of British Jews say that they would avoid traveling to a city center if a major anti-Israel demonstration was taking place there and more than 6 in 10 British Jews have either personally experienced or witnessed an antisemitic incident since October 7, or know somebody who has.

Britain’s Prime Minister also made an address last week where he condemned the rise of Islamist groups “spreading the poison” of extremism.

“What started as protests on our streets has descended into intimidation, threats and planned acts of violence. Jewish children fearful to wear their school uniform lest it reveal their identity…Now our democracy itself is a target. Council meetings and local events have been stormed. MPs do not feel safe in their homes. Long standing Parliamentary conventions have been upended because of safety concerns. And it is beyond alarming that last night the Rochdale by election returned a candidate [George Galloway]… …who dismisses the horror of what happened on October 7th, who glorifies Hezbollah… …and is endorsed by Nick Griffin, the racist former leader of the BNP.

“I need to speak to you all this evening because this situation has gone on long enough… …and demands a response not just from government, but from all of us…

“I fear that our great achievement… …in building the world’s most successful multi-ethnic, multi faith democracy… …is being deliberately undermined. There are forces here at home trying to tear us apart. Since October 7th there have been those trying to take advantage of the very human angst that we all feel… …about the terrible suffering that war brings to the innocent, to women and children… …to advance a divisive, hateful ideological agenda. On too many occasions recently, our streets have been hijacked by small groups… …who are hostile to our values and have no respect for our democratic traditions. Membership of our society is contingent on some simple things… …that you abide by the rule of law, and that change can only come through the peaceful, democratic process. Threats of violence and intimidation are alien to our way of doing things: they must be resisted at all times.”