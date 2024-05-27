Search launched for man photographed wearing ‘Hamas 7’ soccer shirt in London

The watchdog group Campaign Against Antisemitism launched a public appeal on Sunday for information on a man photographed wearing a ‘Hamas 7’ Manchester United soccer shirt walking through London.

“The individual in these photographs may well have committed a crime, and we commend the witness for bravely taking evidentiary photographs. The police must use every means at their disposal to identify this individual, and he must be prosecuted to the full extent of the law,” the group wrote on X. “Londoners are fed up with Islamist radicals and terrorist supporters walking our streets every weekend with impunity. The police must start delivering a more forceful response to these incidents.

“We would also be interested to know who produced the jersey, as they too may have committed a crime.

“We encourage any witnesses or those with more information to contact us in confidence or go directly to the police. We all have a role to play in ending the scourge of glorification of terror in Britain.”

Hamas is recognized as a terrorist organization in the United Kingdom and, under the Terrorism Act, support for the group can result in up to a 14 year prison sentence and a hefty fine.

The photos of the unknown individual were taken by a Jewish man near the Oxford Circus underground train station on Friday, according to the Daily Mail.

London’s Metropolitan Police have confirmed to the MailOnline they are searching for the identity of the man wearing a top with “an offensive message.”

The Jewish photographer anonymously told the Mail that the shirt looked newly printed and he feared the “7” on the shirt was in reference to Hamas’s October 7 terrorist attack. Over 1200 people were murdered on October 7, some of whom were British citizens.

“I was walking to collect some shoes and saw this guy. I thought it was pretty unbelievable - no one was reacting or seemed to notice,” the photographer said. “I followed him for about two minutes and took photos. I think he was aware I was taking photos of him, but didn't seem to care.”

He told the Mail that there was a chance that Hamas was the man’s last name but this was unlikely.

Those with information pertaining to this case are encouraged to contact Metropolitan Police and quote CAD3538/24May