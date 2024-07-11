After 'Post' report, radio app by Hamas was removed from the App Store

The Hamas-run radio station Al-Aqsa Voice's iPhone and iPad application was removed from the Apple store on Sunday following a Jerusalem Post report and lobbying by a pro-Israel organization.

The free application that allowed listeners to tune into broadcasts of the Gaza-based radio station was discovered by Middle East analyst Eitan Fischberger on June 29.

Fischberger's calls for Apple to remove the app, which he had warned would have allowed for listeners to tune into speeches by Hamas leaders like Yahya Sinwar, was met by the NGO StandWithUs. StandWithUs had rallied its activists to report the application to Apple.

"Thanks to your support, the hateful Hamas app is now removed from the Apple Store," StandWithUs told supporters on Instagram.

Investigation integral to determine how app got on the store

Fischberger told the Post on June 29 that Apple should review the oversights that led to the existence of the application in its store. Hamas parade in Gaza (credit: REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah AJ/TZ)

The Hamas-affiliated radio channel also has accounts on Soundcloud, X, and Facebook, but they haven’t been updated since July, May, and October, respectively. The station’s Telegram account also no longer appears available.