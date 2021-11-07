The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post World News Islamic Terrorism

Mossad thwarts Iranian attacks on Israelis in Africa - report

Iran has been seeking to harm Israel or Israelis at sea, using cyberattacks and overseas attacks.

By YONAH JEREMY BOB
Published: NOVEMBER 7, 2021 20:34

Updated: NOVEMBER 7, 2021 21:11
The Iranian flag flies in front of the IAEA headquarters in Vienna (photo credit: REUTERS/LISI NIESNER/FILE PHOTO)
The Iranian flag flies in front of the IAEA headquarters in Vienna
(photo credit: REUTERS/LISI NIESNER/FILE PHOTO)
The Mossad has thwarted multiple attacks by Iran on Israeli tourists and businesspeople in at least three African countries, Channel 12 reported Sunday night.
According to the report, the targets were Israelis visiting Tanzania, Senegal and Ghana.
Five suspects, all with African passports have been arrested.
Iran has been seeking to harm Israel or Israelis at sea, using cyberattacks and overseas attacks.
There have been shadow wars between the countries going on for decades, but Iranian efforts spiked since November 2020, after the Islamic Republic’s nuclear chief Mohsen Fakhrizadeh was assassinated, allegedly by the Mossad.
Iranian boats take part in naval war game in the Persian Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz southern Iran April 22, 2010. Iran's Revolutionary Guards successfully deployed a new speed boat capable of destroying enemy ships as war games began on Thursday in a waterway crucial for global oil supplies, Iran (credit: REUTERS/FARS NEWS)Iranian boats take part in naval war game in the Persian Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz southern Iran April 22, 2010. Iran's Revolutionary Guards successfully deployed a new speed boat capable of destroying enemy ships as war games began on Thursday in a waterway crucial for global oil supplies, Iran (credit: REUTERS/FARS NEWS)
In addition, Iran has accused the Mossad of sabotaging its nuclear facilities in July 2020 as well as in April and June of this year.
The Jerusalem Post and foreign outlets have also reported on Israeli intelligence assistance in the US’s assassination of Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Quds Force Chief Qasem Soleimani in January 2020.
In early October, some Israeli officials accused Tehran of trying to assassinate Israelis in Cyprus, something Tehran had also attempted in 2012.
Around the same 2012 period, there were also Iranian plots to target Israelis in Thailand, India, Georgia, Azerbaijan and Kenya.
In January, Iranian proxies attempted an attack on Israeli diplomatic officials in India.
Israeli intelligence officials have estimated that the Islamic Republic will continue to target Israelis and Jews in spots where they believe security is weaker, at least until they feel like they have achieved some amount of revenge and deterrence against Israeli attacks on Iran.


Tags Iran Mossad africa assassination Israelis
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Israel must stand strong against reopening of US consulate - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

Is Benjamin Netanyahu's political career over? - opinion

 By YAAKOV KATZ

My Word: A change in climate

 By LIAT COLLINS
Amotz Asa-El

By shunning COP26, Russia and China could doom us all

 By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Ruthie Blum

COP26: A climate carnival to remember and ridicule - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM
Most Read
1

Asteroid the size of Eiffel Tower heading for Earth in December

An asteroid is seen approaching Earth (illustrative).
2

Asteroid skimmed past Earth and no one saw it coming

An asteroid is seen heading towards the planet in this artistic rendition.
3

Aravrit - new app designs script that combines Hebrew and Arabic

Diagrams showing how Aravrit combines Hebrew and Arabic letters.
4

NASA scientist answers: When was the last time an asteroid hit Earth?

An asteroid is seen heading for Earth in an illustrative photo.
5

Drill for 2,000 rockets a day and internal strife: IDF preps for war

IDF soldiers drill war with Gaza in the Southern Storm drill.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by