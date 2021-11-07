Mossad thwarts Iranian attacks on Israelis in Africa - report

The Mossad has thwarted multiple attacks by Iran on Israeli tourists and businesspeople in at least three African countries, Channel 12 reported Sunday night.

According to the report, the targets were Israelis visiting Tanzania, Senegal and Ghana.

Five suspects, all with African passports have been arrested.

Iran has been seeking to harm Israel or Israelis at sea, using cyberattacks and overseas attacks.

There have been shadow wars between the countries going on for decades, but Iranian efforts spiked since November 2020, after the Islamic Republic’s nuclear chief Mohsen Fakhrizadeh was assassinated, allegedly by the Mossad.

Iranian boats take part in naval war game in the Persian Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz southern Iran April 22, 2010. Iran's Revolutionary Guards successfully deployed a new speed boat capable of destroying enemy ships as war games began on Thursday in a waterway crucial for global oil supplies, Iran (credit: REUTERS/FARS NEWS)

In addition, Iran has accused the Mossad of sabotaging its nuclear facilities in July 2020 as well as in April and June of this year.

The Jerusalem Post and foreign outlets have also reported on Israeli intelligence assistance in the US’s assassination of Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Quds Force Chief Qasem Soleimani in January 2020.

In early October, some Israeli officials accused Tehran of trying to assassinate Israelis in Cyprus , something Tehran had also attempted in 2012.

Around the same 2012 period, there were also Iranian plots to target Israelis in Thailand, India, Georgia, Azerbaijan and Kenya.

In January, Iranian proxies attempted an attack on Israeli diplomatic officials in India.

Israeli intelligence officials have estimated that the Islamic Republic will continue to target Israelis and Jews in spots where they believe security is weaker, at least until they feel like they have achieved some amount of revenge and deterrence against Israeli attacks on Iran.