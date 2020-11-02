The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post World News Islamic Terrorism

PMW reports Palestinian radio silence in condemning French terror attacks

They have, however, been quite vocal in condemning France for their Islamophobia.

By SARAH BEN-NUN  
NOVEMBER 2, 2020 20:30
Muslim demonstrators hold placards during a protest against the publication of cartoons depicting the Prophet Mohammad in Charlie Hebdo in London (photo credit: REUTERS)
Muslim demonstrators hold placards during a protest against the publication of cartoons depicting the Prophet Mohammad in Charlie Hebdo in London
(photo credit: REUTERS)
As condemnations for the recent terror attacks in France flooded in, Palestinian media outlets have generated a resounding silence on the matter, Palestinian Media Watch (PMW) reported on Sunday.
They have, however, been quite vocal in condemning France for their Islamophobia.
"We warn against continuing these affronts" Wafiq Alawi, The Palestinian Authority's (PA) Ministry of Religious Affairs Director-General in the Ramallah District, told the PA's news agency WAFA on Wednesday. "This fans the spirit of hatred and hostility, and contributes to burying the culture of tolerance and peace between the peoples," he added.
PMW, an Israeli nonprofit, relies on its extensive team of researchers and translators to keep track of the news and tone which Palestinian media outlets are circulating, particularly their "promotion and glorification of terror," according to their website.
In the wake of the recent terror attacks in France, various nationalities and political figures, from Malaysia to Turkey, Iran, and Hamas, have condemned France's alleged insults to Islam.
French president Emmanuel Macron refused to condemn the publication of the cartoons, insisting on the rights of a free press. In a speech on October 2, he highlighted how "Islam is a religion that is experiencing a crisis across the world,” referring to various strains of extremist Islamist movements, The Guardian reported.
Charlie Hebdo, the French satirical weekly, originally published the cartoons depicting the Prophet Muhammad back in 2015; various terror attacks followed. Samuel Paty, a French teacher who had shown the cartoon to his students, was beheaded for it on October 16.  
In contrast, the Grand Mufti of Jerusalem and the Palestinian Territories, Sheikh Muhammad Hussein told WAFA on October 26 that the Prophet Muhammad, "peace be upon him, is too lofty to be harmed by hate-filled people, whose true racist nature is being exposed."


Tags France Terror Attack Palestine Palestinian Media Watch Islamophobia
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo French Dilemma By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef Benjamin Netanyahu at his best and at his worst By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Jeff Barak Reevaluating Trump’s legacy as a friend of Israel By JEFF BARAK
Jacob Nagel What will the elections do to the US-Iran conflict? – opinion By JACOB NAGEL
Amotz Asa-El Reviewing the legacy of Yitzhak Rabin, warts and all By AMOTZ ASA-EL

Most Read

1 Mossad brought Chinese coronavirus vaccine to Israel
Mossad Director Yossi Cohen
2 Living in Azerbaijan as a Jew versus being Jewish in Armenia
Street life at a bazar in Baku, the capital of Azerbaijan. October 14, 2019.
3 Beware of Iran's underground nuclear facility - analysis
A handout satellite image shows a general view of the Natanz nuclear facility after a fire, in Natanz, Iran July 8, 2020
4 Donald Trump leads in Pennsylvania, other swing states - poll
US PRESIDENT Donald Trump pulls off his protective face mask as he poses atop the Truman Balcony of the White House on October 5 after returning from being hospitalized for coronavirus disease treatment.
5 Three dead as woman beheaded in knife attack in Nice, France
Reported knife attack in French city of Nice.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
US Election 2020
Iran News
World News
Coronavirus
JPOST NY CONFERENCE
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
KABBALAT SHABBAT
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by