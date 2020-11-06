Israeli AI company announces partnership with major shipping companies

Israeli maritime AI company Windward announced a partnership with a number of major shipping companies and Protection and Indemnity Clubs saying that these partnerships highlight shipping companies' adoption of AI solutions in the shipping industry. Among the shipping and management companies in partnership with Windward are Norden, Eastern Pacific Shipping, Capital Ship Management and Interunity Management Corporation. This integration of Windward's AI by large companies will establish new industry standards, said Windward. Windward's AI solution is based on MAIA - Maritime Artificial Intelligence Analytics, an AI platform that analyses behaviors to predict real-time risk of shipping companies. Windward's AI solutions for maritime shipping companies are aimed at giving companies a scalable digital platform that allows them to make better business decisions by optimizing workflow processes, minimizing risk and financial loss and maximizing available partnerships.“We are thrilled to announce our latest partnerships with four leading global shipping companies and seven P&I Clubs,” said Windward CEO Ami Daniel.“Together, we are ushering in the next era of the maritime industry, providing AI-powered Predictive Intelligence technology for greater transparency, compliance, and optimized business operations. The long-awaited digital transformation in shipping is here, and we are excited to lead this shift together with our partners.”