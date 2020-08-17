The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post World News

Israeli allegedly tortured by Belarus police, accused of being a spy

Alexander Forman and his family traveled to Belarus to seek for any information they could find on relatives who they knew were murdered in Minsk during the Holocaust.

By TOBIAS SIEGAL  
AUGUST 17, 2020 02:27
Police officers detain a man during a protest against the results of Belarusian presidential election, outside the Belarusian embassy in Moscow, Russia August 12, 2020. (photo credit: EVGENIA NOVOZHENINA/REUTERS)
Police officers detain a man during a protest against the results of Belarusian presidential election, outside the Belarusian embassy in Moscow, Russia August 12, 2020.
(photo credit: EVGENIA NOVOZHENINA/REUTERS)
An Israeli citizen searching for information on relatives murdered during the Holocaust was allegedly arrested by Belarusian security forces and tortured for 16 hours after suspected of being an "Israeli spy," according to a report by Ynet.
Belarus has experienced a week of mass protests that have shaken the country and have threatened the continued 26-year rule of Alexander Lukashenko, who is suspected by many in the post-Soviet country to have rigged the results after easily winning the reelection for the sixth time.
Lukashenko was also accused of using excessive force in order to suppress protesters, including imposing curfews, limiting internet access and detaining thousands of protesters in recent days.
Belarusian security forces clashed daily with protesters, with several protesters reportedly dying or seriously injured during protests and in police custody.
But according to Ynet, the violence reached innocent bystanders as well, with an Israeli citizen reportedly arrested and tortured by Belarusian police.
Alexander Forman and his wife Inessa, accompanies by their son, reportedly traveled to Belarus to seek for any information they could find on relatives who they knew were murdered in Minsk during the Holocaust.
According to Ynet's report, Forman and his family were touring an area nearby an anti-government rally that was taking place at the time, when local security forces arrested Forman, separating him from his family and taking him to a local police station for interrogation.
Forman's trip soon turned into a nightmare, with police allegedly suspecting him of being a spy and keeping him with other detainees they had arrested.
"We simply walked around the city center and suddenly three men dressed in black jumped us and kidnapped me. They accused me of being an Israeli spy and threw other antisemitic accusations," he told Ynet.
Forman testified  during an interview for a radio station in Moscow that he was "beaten with clubs," while others fainted during the violent interrogations.
"With my own eyes, I saw them beat up a kid and a handicapped woman. If anyone moved, they would beat them. At some point they loaded us up in wagons like in Auschwitz."
According to Forman, he was then taken to a detention facility in the city of Zhodzina, where he was locked up in a cell with 18 other detainees. "When the cops realized I was an Israeli citizen, they kept telling anti-Semitic jokes over and over," Forman said.
"In the end, they said they lost my passport and my arrest protocol," Forman recalls.
"They finally let me out on Friday, after 78 hours of detention ... I was tortured for 16 hours straight in that police station."
Forman was born in Minsk and made Aliyah in 1998. He said that his experience opened his eyes to dreadful reality in the country.
"What I saw cannot exist in the twenty-first century," he said.
On Friday many EU states announced that they would impose new sanctions on Belarus over the disputed election and the crackdown on protests. Lukashenko responded by issuing a rare public apology and freeing hundreds of detained protesters.


Tags Holocaust protests torture Spy belarus
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Hamas incendiary balloons are ecoterrorism By JPOST EDITORIAL
Aliza Lavie Seth Rogen shows the generational divide in North American Jewry – opinion By ALIZA LAVIE
Yitz Greenberg An appreciation of Rabbi Adin Steinsaltz – opinion By YITZ GREENBERG
Ruthie Blum Biden and Harris are the Trojan Horse of the radical Democrats – opinion By RUTHIE BLUM
Amotz Asa-El Remembering Rabbi Adin Steinsaltz, intellectual wonder and Jewish landmark By AMOTZ ASA-EL

Most Read

1 Israel, UAE reach historic peace deal: ‘We can make a wonderful future’
L-R: Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed, US President Donald Trump, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu
2 Were suspicious tunnels near Beirut Port discovered after blast?
A member of the army is seen at the site of Tuesday's blast in Beirut's port area, Lebanon August 8, 2020.
3 What do Jewish voters need to know about Kamala Harris?
U.S. Senator Kamala Harris launches her campaign for President of the United States
4 NYT reveals origin of ammonium nitrate that caused Beirut blast - report
The Beirut Port after Tuesday’s explosion that killed at least 157 and wounded more than 5,000
5 Nasrallah threatens to blow up Israel with same chemicals as Beirut blast
Supporters of Lebanon's Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah ride in a vehicle decorated with Hezbollah and Lebanese flags and a picture of him, as part of a convoy in the southern village of Kfar Kila, Lebanon October 25, 2019
Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
JPOST NY CONFERENCE
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
KABBALAT SHABBAT
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by