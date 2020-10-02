The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Israeli and Emirati companies join forces to develop COVID-19 treatment

The Israeli-Emirati joint projects aim to utilize each company's strengths in order to achieve results that will integrate the expertise of both companies.

By TOBIAS SIEGAL  
OCTOBER 2, 2020 18:33
Photos showing Pluristem CEO and COO Yaky Yanai, and Pluristem trials (photo credit: Courtesy)
Photos showing Pluristem CEO and COO Yaky Yanai, and Pluristem trials
(photo credit: Courtesy)
Israeli and Emirati companies focusing on regenerative medicine have joined forces and announced several new joint projects, including one that aims to advance a potential COVID-19 treatment. 
Israeli Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (PSTI,) and Emirati Abu Dhabi Stem Cells Center (ADSCC) unveiled their first joint projects at the Malta Conferences Foundation, a global conference that brings together scientists and researchers from Middle East countries in order to improve the quality of life and regional political stability, while meeting the scientific and technological challenges of the region.
“I am delighted by the opportunity to convene this important meeting. The Malta Conferences are the only platform in the world where scientists from 15 Middle East countries, Morocco and Pakistan can get together under the same roof with several Nobel Laureates. They develop collaborations and friendship which overcome the chasms of distrust and intolerance.” said Prof. Zafra Lerman, President of Malta Conferences Foundation.
The Israeli-Emirati joint projects aim to utilize each company's strengths in order to achieve results that will integrate the expertise of both companies. 
As such, the first joint project aims to develop a treatment for COVID-19, by using Pluristem's placental expended (PLX) cells, developed from the human placenta and used in various cutting-edge disease treatments, and administrating them to COVID-19 patients via a nebulizer, a drug delivery device that helps a patient inhale a medication through a mask or mouthpiece. 
ADSCC has reported effectively using nebulizers to treat patients suffering from COVID-19 infection with stem cells sourced from the patient’s own blood.
The collaboration will allow ADSCC to expand its stem cell therapy options using Pluristem’s novel PLX cells, while enabling Pluristem to leverage ADSCC’s nebulizer administration experience to develop a new treatment delivery model for PLX cells.
“We were very honored to unveil our first joint projects with the ADSCC at the Malta Conferences Foundation," Pluristem CEO and President Yaky Yanay said.
We see our partnership as a movement between Israel and the UAE, which we hope will lay the foundation for future collaborations that will help potentially bring change to our region and the entire world. As we work together to develop regenerative medicine for key unmet medical needs of benefit to patients around the world, we are excited for the future and its possibilities,” Yanay added. 
“Embarking on this journey with Pluristem, to overcome one of this generation’s most complex medical challenges, marks an exciting new chapter full of possibilities when it comes to knowledge sharing and medical innovation. Our partnership speaks volumes about the power of collaboration between partners across previously divided borders," said Dr. Yendry Ventura, General Manager of ADSCC.


