Israeli delegation in Honduras providing aid following hurricanes

A joint Home Front Command and Foreign Ministry delegation travelled to the Republic of Honduras this week to help the country following the devastation left behind by hurricanes Eta and Iota. The delegation has been on the ground for three days assisting cities suffering from hurricane damage and providing guidance to local leadership. The delegation used Israeli technology and tools and mapped areas struck the hardest by hurricanes, focusing their activity there. Local volunteers worked with the delegation to provide aid to such areas. The delegation was formed after the government of Honduras requested help from Israel's government."Israel and the Home Front Command will continue to lend a hand to any country that needs our help anywhere in the world," said the commander of the Search and Rescue National Unit, Col. (res.) Golan Wach. The hurricanes left thousands of people homeless and entire cities in rubble throughout Central America. The Israeli delegation is in charge of evaluating the damage and reviewing the remaining transportation, housing and sewage infrastructure and its durability.It will also work together with local authorities in order to develop response plans for similar disasters in the future.
Tobias Siegal contributed to this report.
