Israeli man sentenced to 10-25 years in US court for 2004 rape case

He was found guilty of all counts early last month. Moshe Journo , a former store owner in Pittsburgh, was first arrested on suspicion of sexual assault in 2004, and was subsequently charged with rape, aggravated indecent assault, sexual assault, statutory sexual assault and indecent assault.He was found guilty of all counts early last month.

The teenage girl had been visiting Journo's clothing store when he first approached her. He then followed her to a nearby tanning salon and attacked her from behind.

Court records stated at the time that Journo tried to silence the girl and prevent her from telling anyone about what had happened, but she immediately filed a police complaint against him.

Although Journo was initially arrested that same day, he was later released on bail, and while preliminary criminal proceedings were ongoing, he fled to Israel.

Journo evaded Israeli police custody until 2017, when he was arrested on the orders of then Justice Minister Ayelet Shaked.

He was then extradited to the United States in 2019 after losing his appeal against extradition.

