The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post World News

Israeli representative initiates women UN leadership network

The Israeli Ambassador to the UN Agencies in Rome initiated an event with 40 other women UN leaders to encourage women to reach key positions and develop women's leadership.

By SARAH BEN-NUN, JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
JULY 23, 2021 03:06
Women participate at an event at the Rome UN headquarters, July 22nd, 2021 (photo credit: Courtesy)
Women participate at an event at the Rome UN headquarters, July 22nd, 2021
(photo credit: Courtesy)
Yael Rubinstein, the Israeli Ambassador to the UN Agencies in Rome, launched on Thursday an initiative to empower women in the UN's hunger-fighting agencies worldwide. 
The launch event included some 40 women who are heading UN-based hunger fighting organizations in Rome, pulling representation from the US, France, Britain, Italy, Kenya and Angola. 
At the event, Rubinstein emphasized the importance of drawing and keeping women in these circles of hunger-fighting within the larger UN framework. She also stressed the importance of women reaching key positions, and expressed the hope that the women's network would assist in developing women's leadership in the UN and beyond.
The Israeli mission to Rome worked specifically with three UN agencies headquartered in the city: the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) which fights hunger worldwide, the World Food Program (WFP) the largest hunger-fighting humanitarian agency according to its Twitter bio, and the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD), a humanitarian UN agency specifically focused on fighting hunger in rural communities. 
In 2015, the UN General Assembly set a series of Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), 17 benchmark global events that were meant to propel the world to a more sustainable future by 2030. The hunger-related UN agencies are dedicated to the 2nd SDG, to "end hunger, achieve food security and improved nutrition and promote sustainable agriculture."
Another Israeli woman who took part in Thursday's event was Professor Noga Kornfeld-Shor, the head scientist of the Environmental Protection Ministry. Shor, who will be representing Israel at a pre-summit to the UN Food Systems Summit that is set to take place on July 26-28, spoke about the importance of women advancing in research and academia, and about the need to change a prevalent belief among young girls that science is for boys alone. 


Tags United Nations women Hunger
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

It's time for Israel to get into the Olympic spirit - opinion

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
DAOUD KUTTAB

Is Gaza human-rights activist Mohammad El Halabi getting a fair trial?

 By DAOUD KUTTAB
Leah Aharoni

Why we should everything to save 2-year-old Alta Fixsler - comment

 By LEAH AHARONI
Douglas Bloomfield

Trust must be restored between Israel and the USA - opinion

 By DOUGLAS BLOOMFIELD
Rachel Levmore

Two rabbis oppose the prenup that prevents women from becoming agunot

 By RACHEL LEVMORE
Most Read
1

More than 1,000 Israelis test positive for COVID

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett addresses the coronavirus cabinet on Friday, July 16, as number of new cases rise
2

COVID: Entrance of vaccinated to Israel postponed again amid outbreak

THE ALMOST empty Ben-Gurion Airport last week.
3

20% of Americans believe microchips are inside COVID-19 vaccines - study

A medical worker holds a syringe with Sputnik V (Gam-COVID-Vac) vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) before administering an injection at a vaccination centre in a shopping mall in Saint Petersburg, Russia February 24, 2021.
4

Israeli lab: Some existing drugs could stop COVID at almost 100%

Vials of the Sputnik V (Gam-COVID-Vac) vaccine are seen at the Del-Pest Central Hospital in Budapest, Hungary, February 12, 2021.
5

Coronavirus: Israel launches ‘Happy Badge’ for weddings and large parties

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett prepares to adress the nation at a press conference regarding the coronavirus pandemic, July 14, 2021.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by